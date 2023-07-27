The city of North Bend is looking at the possibility of building tiny homes as a means of easing the need for more middle-income housing.
During a council work session last week, City Administrator David Milliron told the council the city is considering tiny homes to ease the housing crunch in the city.
“Part of the huge initiative at the state level now is all about housing and homelessness,” said Miliron. “People are homeless because we have a housing issue and we have a housing issue because the market. We as a governing body declared specific properties as surplus for the purpose of housing.”
Milliron said North Bend has been working on housing and homelessness with Coos Bay and the county. He explained that when the visitor’s center moves downtown, the old location near Simpson Park is on the surplus list. The area has previously been discussed as housing, Milliron said.
Milliron gave the city council examples of four tiny homes. Each of the homes is 500 square feet, all with a single-car garage. Milliron said the homes could house a family of two with one or two children.
“In looking at the visitor information center, when that is demolished, it gives us the opportunity to create a small home community with a courtyard,” Milliron said. “All of them would have off-street parking because they all have garages. These homes would address your affordable housing issue in the city because each one of these would cost $7,000 to $9,000 to be built. They are actually quite affordable”.
Milliron said the city is considering two areas right now, the land where the current visitors center sits as well as property on Pittum Loop. That vacant land is often plagued with homeless issues.
“It is pretty enclosed. It would not impact any nearby property values,” Milliron said. “Each of them would be a rental. We could sell them. The downside of selling them is they no longer are our affordable homes.”
Milliron said the city is just at the beginning point of looking at the tiny home complex, but he believes it could be beneficial.
“This could be a pilot project. Since we’ve already surplussed the area, it would be a courtyard of tiny homes,” Miliron said. “If it works and works very efficiently, we could then look at the next step of our housing plan and authorize these as ADUs throughout the city.”
Public Works Director Ralph Dunnam said the homes have a small footprint, and he believes up to 25 could be housed on the land where the visitors center currently is.
Milliron said rents would likely be between $650 and $800 a month,
“These are not a shelter. These are meant more toward middle income,” Mayor Jessica Engelke said.
The councilors asked a lot of questions and some concerns about the proposed location.
“I would not be in favor of anything happening at Simpson Park other than restrooms,” Councilor Susanna Noordhoff. “I do not want to impact that park. I’m not in favor of anything on Pittum Loop. It’s the last undisturbed property in the city.”
Noordhoff also brought up a plan to build affordable housing at the old Bangor School, and said it might be best to wait until that project is finished.
“If this is not the opportunity, maybe it will be somewhere” Milliron said. “If this is not the area or the ideal, we will continue to work. But, again, we do not have land. If we did, that would have solved our camping issue.”
The land where the visitors center sits is on Urban Renewal land and could be built out with URA funds. Pittum Loop would likely require grant funding from the state.
“The conundrum I think for us is new property revitalization is what improves out tax rate,” Councilor Jenny Jones. “We have to get innovative around that because we don’t have any land. We also can’t raise our fees more than the Social Security increase. We need to think of things like this.”
Noordhoff said she is not opposed to tiny homes, but she doesn’t want it near city parks.
“Don’t start battles in five different areas. Let’s focus on one,” she said.
But Jones disagreed.
“I don’t think that’s our luxury,” she said. “We are trying to start three of four fires and hope at least one or two will grow. At this point, we have to start of three or four things because things need to be done.”
Councilor Barbara Schultz said she strongly supports the idea.
“As a former renter, this price looks amazing to me. There is nothing less than 1,000 here,” Schultz said. “At this point, we’re not looking at a place. We’re looking at moving ahead.”
“If this works, I might retire in one,” Councilor Pat Goll said.
While the council had questions, most members were highly interested in the concept of tiny homes in North Bend.
“This concept is very powerful,” Jones said. “This is something that represents a truly affordable place. If we sold them, they would immediately become unaffordable.”
“I say bring us back more information about it,” Engelke said.
After the discussion, Milliron said city staff would continue to look into the idea and would bring the council further information.
“No decisions have been made. We’re still scratching and sniffing. We didn’t want to go down the path without council permission,” Milliron said.
