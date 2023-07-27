Coalbank Village

A guest looks into one of the tiny homes at Coalbank Village.

 Photo by David Rupkalvis/The World

The city of North Bend is looking at the possibility of building tiny homes as a means of easing the need for more middle-income housing.

During a council work session last week, City Administrator David Milliron told the council the city is considering tiny homes to ease the housing crunch in the city.

