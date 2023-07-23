Scholarship
Photo: Metro Creative

More than $263,000 in academic financial assistance was announced this spring by the North Bend Community Scholarship Fund during graduation week activities at North Bend High School.

Award certificates were presented to 26 members of the 2023 graduating class during class night and 53 past graduates received notification electronically.

