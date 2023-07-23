More than $263,000 in academic financial assistance was announced this spring by the North Bend Community Scholarship Fund during graduation week activities at North Bend High School.
Award certificates were presented to 26 members of the 2023 graduating class during class night and 53 past graduates received notification electronically.
Any NBHS graduate can apply for a scholarship administered through the NBCSF.
Many students receive awards during their entire academic career.
Detailed information on eligibility, programs available, and application procedure may be found at www.nbcsf.org.
The following are the 2023 recipients of the North Bend Community Scholarship Fund awards:
2023 GRADUATES
• Sierra Bell, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Western Washington University, Molecular Biology
• Logan Berry, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Linfield University, Psychology
• Beauregard Bice, Olive Beaudry Probst, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Economics
• Kamryn Craig, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $1,500, Keith Shriver Memorial, $1,500, Oregon State University, Business Administration
• Jonah Fargo, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Computer Science"
• Katie Gauntz, Joycolynn & Walter Joslin Estate, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Art
• Brynne Hathorn, Mary Mathews Memorial Dance Scholarship, $1,125, N.B.C.S.F. General Fund, $2,000, Western Oregon University, Psychology
• Katherine Holmes, Heide Johnson Memorial, $2,000, Katie Wash Memorial, $1,500, Southwestern Oregon CC, Business/Communications
• Sydney Howard, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Southern Oregon University, Criminal Psychology
• Julianna Jones, Olive Beaudry Probst, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, AAOT
• Alison Kirby, Soroptomist Int'l Coos Bay Area, $4,000, University of Pittsburgh, Neuroscience"
• Alisha Langley, Esther LaClair Probst, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Veterinary Science
• Cambree Messner, Bay Area Kiwanis, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Elementary Education
• Elizabeth Muenchrath, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Oklahoma State University, Agriculture
• Jade Nanda, Conner Family Scholarship, $1,500, Mark Sandberg Music Award, $1,500, Oregon State University, Pharmacy
• Hayden Napier, Mike & Robin Murto Fund, $5,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Nursing
• Avery Pex, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $1,500, Jason Poppe Memorial, $1,500, OregonState University, Biology/ Pre-Veterinary
• Kian Pryor, Flaxel Family Scholarship, $1,500, Olive Beaudry Probst, $2,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, AAOT
• Sarah Shore, Ian Spalding Dedication to Excellence , $1,500, Jerrold Wyatt Family Award, $1,500, Southwestern Oregon CC, Nursing
• Benjamin Skinner, Esther LaClair Probst, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Elementary Ed
• Paige Speakman, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Oregon State University, Rangeland Management
• Wicks, Bryant, Ken & Joy Ware, $1,500, Mid Columbia Bus, $500, Trumbull/Chaney BulldogFamily, $1,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Sports Management/Marketing
• Aidin Wilson, Bay Area Sportsman's Assoc., $1,500, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $1,500,Western New Mexico University, Forestry/Wildlife
• Bryce Wilson, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Embedded Systems Engineering Technology
• Raynee Woodworth, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $1,000, Olive Beaudry Probst, $2,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Real Estate & Marketing-Business
• Keegan Young, Esther LaClair Probst, $4,000, Willamette University, Law & Political Science PAST GRADUATES
• Caitlyn Anderson, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Tech, Respiratory Therapist
• Else Aung, Allen Goldman Trust, $4,000, Portland State University, Public Health Comm Project
• Eli Bogatin, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, University of Oregon, Journalism
• Julie Ann Carr, Olive Beaudry Probst, $4,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Nurse
• Lillian Collins, F. Willis Smith Fund, $4,000, Oregon State Univ, Biochemistry Molecular Biology
• Kiara Conway, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, University of Oregon, Educational Foundations
• Jayce Craig, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $1,500, Vivian Shriver Thompson -ENV, $1,500, Oregon State University, Fisheries Wildlife & Conservation Sciences
• Randee Cunningham, Hilda 'Johnnie' Shriver Memorial, $1,500, Virginia Lou Slaney Memorial, $1,500, Boise State University, Nursing
• Jordan Denbo, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Oregon State University, M.A. Crime & Justice
• Amariah Deschenes, Beverly Slaney Nelson Estate, $4,500, Bushnell University, Musician
• Kaitlyn Dubisar, Mike & Robin Murto Fund, $5,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Nursing
• Jordan Escoto, Probst Family Trust, $4,000, Lewis & Clark Law School, Juris Doctorate Degree
• Adrianna Frank, North Bend Student Loan Fund, $1,500, Max & Jean McNamar, $1,500, Oregon Institute of Technology, General Studies
• Julie Gage, N.B.C.S.F. General Fund, $1,000, Sven & Peggy Janson Estate, $3,000 George Fox University, Physical Therapy
• Ayako Harper, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Portland State Univ, Criminal Justice & Criminology
• Chelsea Hendrickson, Maybelle Olson Estate, $2,500, N.B.C.S.F. General Fund, $500, Western Oregon University, Education
• Zachary Holt, Eugene LaClair Memorial, $3,000, Soka University of America, Life Sciences
• Tucker Hood, Joycolynn & Walter Joslin Estate, $3,500, University of Montana, Creative Writing/Literature
• Brandy Jacquot, Sven & Peggy Janson Estate, $3,000, University of Denver, Journalism
• Stephen Jacquot, Fred W. Probst Estate, $3,000, Reed College, Political Science Law
• Kevin Jones, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $3,000, University of Oregon Sports Management
• Catherine Kelsay, Joycolynn & Walter Joslin Estate, $3,500, Savannah College of Art & Design, Production Design
• Anna Maria Knight, Virginia Lou Slaney Memorial, $3,000, University of Oregon, Psychology and Business
• Ashley LaBarre, Diane Efseaff Scholarship, $5,000, Western University of Health Sciences, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
• Lexi Laird, Dick Doyle Honorarium, $1,500, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $1,500, University of Montana, Master of Social Work
• Skylar Lucas, Sven & Peggy Janson Estate, $4,000, Western Governors University, Nursing
• Makoa Matthews, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $3,000, Oregon State University, Kinesiology
• Elisabeth McDowell, Eric Benford Hensen Memorial, $1,500, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial,
$1,500, Oregon Institute of Technology, Radiologic Sciences
• Kaleb Messner, Frank Shriver Memorial $1,500, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $1,500, Oregon State University, Masters Adapted Physical Education
• Jacob Mitchell, Brian Chaney Family Fund, $1,667, Jerry & LaRose Phillips Memorial, $1,500, Southwestern Oregon CC, Forest Management/Forest Restoration & Fire
• Alyssa Monohon, Don & Bernice Borglum Fund, $4,000, Pacific NW University of Health Sciences, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine
• Nathan Monohon, N.B.C.S.F. General Fund, $1,000, Stinchfield Family Fund, $3,000, A.T. Still University, Doctorate of Physical Therapy
• Nico Parvin, Virginia Lou Slaney Memorial, $3,000, University of Oregon, Sports Business Management
• Isabelle Peck, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $3,000, Utah Tech University, Communications
• Macie Rae Peterson, Aimee Why Memorial, $1,500, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $1,500, Oregon Institute of Technology, Dental Hygiene
• Megan Proett, N.B.C.S.F. General Fund, $1,500, Paul Hillar/W.M.Hillar Estate, $1,500, Boise State University, Nursing
• Hassaan Qadir, John & Mary Hanson Memorial, $1,500, N.B.C.S.F. General Fund, $1,500, Yale University, Computer Science & Economics
• Tyler Quillin, N.B.C.S.F. General Fund, $1,500, Vivian Shriver Thompson -HE, Oregon State University, Nutrition
• Jasmine Reed,Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Healthcare Management/ Population Health
• Joel Reyna, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Information Technology
• MaKenna Roberts, Forrest & Pauline Perry, $3,000, Point Loma Nazarene University, BSN
• Madden Robertson, Forrest & Pauline Perry Memorial, $3,000, Oregon State University, Biology
• Kylie Rocha, Don & Bernice Borglum Fund, $3,000, Oregon State University, Biology, Pre Med, Pediatrician
• Julia Salathe, Don & Bernice Borglum Fund, $4,000, Northern Arizona University, Nursing
• Celeste Sinko, F. Willis Smith Fund, $4,000, Portland State University, Speech & Hearing Sciences
• Ethan Smith, Fred W. Probst Estate, $3,000, N.B.C.S.F. General Fund, $1,000, Mitchell Hamline School of Law, Doctor of Jurisprudence/Atty-Judge
• Braydon Snoddy, Olive Beaudry Probst, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon CC, Nursing
• Charlise Stark Gene Pierce Memorial, $1,500, Schepman/Gebhardt, $1,500, Corban University, Forensic Psychology
• Hope Stephens, Joycolynn & Walter Joslin Estate, $3,000, Longley (Mac) McSwain, $1,500 Oregon State University, Graphic Design
• Ashley Truax, Probst Family Trust, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Techology, Respiratory Care
• Steven Wales, Wayne Schade Memorial, $5,120, Texas A&M Univ. at Galveston, Marine Transportation
• Emily West, Olive Beaudry Probst, $2,000, Pittam Family Trust, $1,500, Southwestern Oregon CC, Elementary Education
• Sydney Wilson, ARC Scholarship, $1,500, N.B.C.S.F. General Fund, $1,500, Oregon State University, Biological Sciences-teaching
