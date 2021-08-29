More than $270,000 in academic financial assistance was announced this spring by the North Bend Community Scholarship Fund during graduation week activities at North Bend High School.
Award certificates were presented to 33 members of the 2021 graduating class during a ceremony attended by a limited number of family members due to pandemic restrictions. The 79 past graduates received notifications electronically.
Recipients have one more deadline to meet. They must notify the NBCSF of their
final school choice in order for the scholarship money to be disbursed to the school's financial aid office this fall.
Any NBHS graduate can apply for a scholarship administered through the NBCSF. Many students receive awards during their entire academic career. One doctoral candidate will have financial assistance this year with her seventh award.
Detailed information on eligibility, programs available, and application procedure may be found at www.nbcsf.org.
Students who received assistance this year included:
Allen Goldman Estate - Nicole Wales, $4,000, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Physics Doctoral Degree
Amee Why Memorial - Macie Rae Peterson, $1,500, Oregon Institute of Technology, Dental Hygiene
ARC (STEM) - Emma Coughlin, $1,500, Oregon State University, Animal Sciences, Pre-Vet
Bay Area Kiwanis - Samantha Gordon, $3,000, George Fox University, Accounting; Ashley Truax, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Sonography
Bay Area Sportsman Association - Angela Allman, $1,500, University of Hawaii Hilo, Marine Biology, Pre-Vet
Beverly Slaney Nelson Memorial - Brianna Carder, $3,000, Oregon State University, Music Education; Austin Goergen, $1,500, Oregon State University, Electrical & Computer Engineering
Brian Chaney Family Fund - Karissa Thomas, $1,000, Southern Oregon University, Elementary Education
Conner Family Fund - Robyn Wales, $1,500, Oregon State University, Physical Therapy
Dick Doyle Honorarium - Grant Goodwin, $1,500, Eastern Oregon University, Masters in Education
Don & Bernice Borglum Fund - Cassandra Fellows, $3,000, Western Oregon University, Health Teacher; Janelle LaGesse, $4,000, George Fox University, Nursing; Samatha Lucero, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Nursing; Amanda Powley, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College/OIT, Nursing
Eric Benford Henson Memorial - Amie Brecheisen, $1,500 University of Oregon, Music Education
Esther LaClair Probst Memorial - Annmarie Gordon, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Radiologic Technician; Jessica Halzel, $2,500, Southern Oregon University, Special Education Teacher; Elizabeth Mahr, $2,500, Mt. Hood Comm College, Physical Therapy
Eugene LaClair Probst Memorial - Ethan Smith, $3,000, Oregon State University, Sociology
F. Willis Smith Estate - Lillian Collins, $3,000, Oregon State University, Biochemistry/Molecular Biology; Ayako Harper, $2,000, Washington State University, Criminology; Celeste Sinko, $3,000, Portland State University, Speech & Hearing Sciences
Flaxel Family Fund - Zachary Holt, $1,500, Soka University of America, Life Sciences
Forrest & Pauline Perry Estate - Trenton Berrian, $3,000, Oregon State University, Masters Plant Pathology; Eli Bogatin, $1,500, University of Oregon, Journalism; Brianna Chapanar, $2,500, Eastern Oregon University, Accounting; Randee Cunningham, $1,500, Boise State University, Nursing; Carson Devoe, $2,000, Oregon State University, Engineering; Madeline Finnigan, $2,500 Oregon State University, Biology; Eli Ghattas, $2,500, Oregon State University, Mechanical Engineering; Teal Hamner, $2,500, Southern Oregon University, BA Marketing; Madalyn Hampel, $1,500, University of Washington, Biology; Ella Hutcherson, $2,500, University of Oregon, Journalism; Anna Knight, $2,500, University of Oregon, Psychology; Makoa Matthews, $2,000, Oregon State University, Kinesiology; Nico Parvin, $2,000, University of Oregon, Sports Management; Emma Powley, $3,000, George Fox University, Physical Therapist; Ryan Stallings, $2,500, Oregon State University, Civil Engineering
Frank Shriver Memorial - Kaleb Messner, $1,500, Oregon State University, Physical Education
Fred Probst Estate - Bailey Bennett, $3,000, Oregon State University, Pre-Vet; Nicole Halzel, $3,000, Oregon State University, Psychology
Gene Pierce Memorial - Ayako Harper, $1,500, Washington State University, Criminology
Heidi Johnson Memorial - Michelle Gochnour, $1,500, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Nurse Practitioner
Hilda 'Johnnie' Shriver Memorial - Brittany Chapanar, $1,500, Oregon Institute of Technology, Echocardiography
Ian Spalding Dedication to Excellence - Megan Proett, $1,500 Boise State University, Nursing
Jason Poppe Memorial - Natalie Cheal, $1,500, Oregon State University, Biology
Jerry & LaRose Phillips Honorarium - Andrew Hobson, $1,500, Oregon State University, Agricultural Science
John & Mary Hanson Fund - Hassaan Qadir, $1,500, Yale University, Biomedical Engineering
Joycolynn & Walter Joslin Estate - Jacob Adams, $3,000, University of Oregon, Journalism; Jared Bower-Solomon, $1,500, Oregon State University, H.S. Choir Teacher; Grant Goodwin, $3,000, Eastern Oregon University, Masters in Education; Catherine Kelsay, $3,000, Savannah College of Art & Design, Costume Design
Katie Wash Memorial - Megan Proett, $1,500, Boise State University, Nursing
Keith Shriver Memorial - Jayden Frank, $1,500, Oregon State University, Finance
Mark Sandberg Music Scholarship - Jared Bower-Solomon, $1,500, Oregon State University, H.S. Choir Teacher
Max & Jean McNamar Memorial - Gabriella Hobson, $1,500, Virginia Commonwealth University, Phd Occupational Therapy
Maybelle Olson Estate - Karissa Thomas, $1,500, Southern Oregon University, Elementary Education
Mike & Robin Murto Fund - Kaylee Caporale, $2,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Nursing; Cali Davis, $2,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Nurse Anesthetist
N.B.C.S.F. General Fund - Amie Brecheisen, $1,000, University of Oregon, Music Education; Brittany Chapanar, $1,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Echocardiography; Emma Coughlin, $1,500, Oregon State University, Pre-Vet; Jordan Denbo, $2,000, Oregon State University, Psychology; Drew Diefenbaugh, $1,500, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Nursing; Julie Gage, $3,000, University of Idaho, Exercise Science & Health; Austin Goergen, $1,500, Oregon State University, Electrical & Computer Engineering; Ginny Gonzales, $3,000, Oregon State University, Design Management; Brody Harnden, $1,500, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Construction; Chelsea Hendrickson, $2,000, Western Oregon University, Teaching; Stephen Jacquot, $1,500, Reed Colllege, Pre-law; Thomas Jacquot, $1,500, Cornell University, Plant Sciences; Lauren Jones, $1,500, Corban University, Forensic Psychology; Riley Jones, $1,500, Oregon State University, Zoology; Anna Langlie, $3,000, Williams Baptist University, Elementary Education; Skylar Lucas, $2,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Nursing; Grace Mahr, $3,000, Oregon State University, English Education; Kyle Martin, $1,500, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, English teacher; Elisabeth McDowell, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Computer Science; Nathan Monohon, $2,000, Oregon State University, Kinesiology; Eric Monsebroten, $1,500, University of Rochester, Foreign Service Officer; Isabelle Peck, $2,000, Dixie State University, Communications & American Sign Language; Macie Rae Peterson, $1,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Dental Hygiene; Makayla Proett, $3,000, University of Idaho, Animal Science Production; Abigail Richards, $1,500, Oregon State University, Natural Resources; Ethan Salathe, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Radiologic Science; Braydon Snoddy, $1,500, University of Oregon, Human Physiology; Madison Trenner, $1,500, University of Hawaii Hilo, Physician; Robyn Wales, $1,000, Oregon State University, Physical Therapy; Barbara Yost, $1,500, Eastern Oregon University, RN Bachelors Degree
North Bend Student Loan Fund - Jericho Bingham, $1,500, Oregon Institute of Technology, Electrical Engineering
Olive Beaudry Probst Memorial - Jacob Mitchell, $2,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Forestry; Evan Peabody, $2,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Lawyer; Kai Reasor, $2,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Nursing; Joel Reyna, $2,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, General Studies
Paul Hillar/Wm. Hillar Estate - Jayce Craig, $1,500, Oregon State Univerity, Kinesiology
Pittam Family Trust - Bridger Holmes, $1,500, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Elementary Education
Probst Family Trust - Caitlyn Anderson, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Medical Sonography; MeKenzie Brock, $3,000, Southern Oregon University, English Literature; Mariah Gray, $3,000, Oregon State University, MBA Marketing Analytics; Reagan Hunt, $3,000, Brown University, Computer Science; Lindsay Janzer, $3,000, Corban University, Physical Education; Lexis Laird, $3,000, Eastern Oregon University, Communications Studies; Skyler Prickett, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Data Sciences & Statistics; Crystal Ramirez-Garcia, $3,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Medical Assistant; Kylie Rocha, $3,000, Oregon State University, Nurse Practitioner; Rose, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Masters Civil Engineering; Dale Schandelmeier-Lynch, $3,000, Reed College, Computer Science; Miranda Seldon, $3,000, University California Los Angeles (UCLA), Child Psychology; Hope Stephens, $3,000, Oregon State University, Graphic Design; Allie West, $3,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Vasular Technology
Shepman/Gebhardt Fund - Makenna Roberts, $1,500, Point Loma Nazarene University, Pediatric Nurse
Stinchfield Family Fund - Alyssa Monohon, $2,000, Pacific NW Univ. Health Sciences, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine; Julia Salathe, $2,000, Northern Arizona University, Nursing; Coel Stark, $2,000, University of Oregon, Neuropsychology
Sven & Peggy Janson Estate - Tucker Hood, $3,000, University of Montana, English; Fiona Murphy, $3,000, University of Oregon, Neuroscience; Kristina Powley, $2,000, Oregon Institute of Technology, Pre-Vet
Trumbell/Chaney Bulldog Family - Bridger Holmes, $1,000, Southwestern Oregon Comm College, Elementary Education
Virginia Lou Slaney Memorial - Mathew Frischman, $2,500, Oregon State University, Molecular Biology; Hannah Graber, $2,500, University of Oregon, English Literature; Vianka Hoyer, $2,500, California Baptist University, Physicians Assistant
Vivian Shriver Thompson - Lucas Parvin, $1,500, Oregon State University, Zoology, Phd Ecology; Tyler Quillin, $3,000, Oregon State University, Nutrition
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In