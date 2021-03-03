Thirty years ago, a small group of people gathered in North Bend with a goal of offering scholarships to graduates of North Bend High School.
At that meeting, the group passed a hat and collected $2,000. In 1991, that money was given out as the first gifts from the North Bend Community Scholarship Fund.
In a few months, that same fund, with a handful of the same members, will give out $270,000. The funding is available to any graduates of North Bend High School who spent two years at the school and are pursuing higher education, whether it be at a college, university of vocational school.
Pat Choat Pierce was in that meeting 30 years ago after spending 40 years teaching in North Bend. She was instrumental in starting the North Bend Community Scholarship Fund after spending years helping students apply for scholarships as a school counselor. Pierce is a little older, but she is still determined to help students all these years later.
Pierce is proud of the work done by the fund, which is made up of an all-volunteer board of directors. She said the fund has helped 1,265 students over the last 30 years, helping pay for education at 198 different schools.
“We’ve carried some people all the way through to get a doctorate degree, medical doctors,” Pierce said. “We had one student we carried for eight years to become a dentist.”
Pierce said the small start of 30 years ago has grown steadily as people have donated money, which has been wisely invested. The scholarship fund now has $6 million in investments, and the amount given away every year is also growing.
In 2021, the scholarship fund will offer 46 programs, with many offering multiple scholarships. The largest scholarship is $4,000, and students can earn up to $10,000 each, although that is rare. Pierce said the goal is to help as many students as possible. Last year, more than 100 North Bend graduates were awarded scholarships.
And every penny is due to people who donated with the idea of helping students.
“We don’t have any fundraising events,” Pierce said. “We are totally dependent on donations and gifts and our investments. Our investors have ranged from a $2 memorial to a $ 1 million gift.”
The North Bend Community Scholarship Fund has a 20-person board of directors which meets two times a year. The board members also work on committees that help select scholarship winners. The awards will be announced during graduation week at North Bend High School.
And while the growth has been great, Pierce said it’s just the start.
“We have commitments already from other estates and gifts that are coming in, so we’re assured for more spectacular growth in the coming years,” she said.
The newest scholarship, which will be awarded for the first time this year, is the Ian Spalding Scholarship. Spalding was a North Bend student who died in 2020 when he was sucked out into the ocean while enjoying a day with friends.
“His family and the community have rallied together and have started a memorial for him, so we have started a scholarship for him,” Pierce said. “This would have been his graduation year.”
While Spalding will not graduate, his memory will go one forever with the annual Ian Spalding Scholarship.
The Ian Spalding Scholarship will be one of dozens of memorial scholarships awarded as loved ones are honored by helping a new generation get a step up.
For Pierce that’s the key. None of the scholarships are designed to fully pay for college, but the goal is to help many students get a boost when pursuing a higher education.
“It’s just a little boost for some of the kids,” Pierce said. “It says you’ve done a good job, we support you and we’re here for you.”
The deadline for students to apply for a scholarship is March 26. Applications can be downloaded at www.nbcsf.org, and all applications must be returned by mail to P.O. Box 567, North Bend, Oregon, 97459 by March 26. The one application will qualify students in all 46 categories.
For information about the scholarships or donating, visit www.nbcsf.org.
