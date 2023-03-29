The North Bend Community Scholarship Fund is still helping students pursue their career goals after providing scholarships for more than 30 years.

Since it’s inception in 1990, the scholarship fund has given out a total of about $3.8 million in scholarships to North Bend graduates. Their next scholarship deadline is fast approaching on April, 7. 



