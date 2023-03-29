The North Bend Community Scholarship Fund is still helping students pursue their career goals after providing scholarships for more than 30 years.
Since it’s inception in 1990, the scholarship fund has given out a total of about $3.8 million in scholarships to North Bend graduates. Their next scholarship deadline is fast approaching on April, 7.
This year, founding board member Pat Choat Pierce, wanted to shared the story behind a very important donation that impacted the organization tremendously. In 1993, Pauline Perry became a major donor by gifting the scholarship fund $700,000 in real estate.
Choat Pierece reflected on the woman who generously gave back to her community on the 30th anniversary of the donation. She described Pauline Perry as “a little dynamo.”
“Pauline drove from Mississippi in her car with two children in the backseat and virtually no money. She was getting out of a very troubled domestic situation. She didn’t know where she was going or what she was going to do. But when she came into North Bend, she turned the corner of Sherman and Virginia and there was a men’s store with a sign, ‘seamstress wanted,’” Choat Pierce said.
“So Pauline pulls the car over and tells the children to stay in the car and goes into the store. There was the owner, Ron, standing there with a stack of clothing that needed attention. I think it was a shirt with a sleeve or pocket that was torn, and she said, ‘I can fix this.’ He gave it to her to fix and she sat down right there and then became his seamstress,” she said.
Eventually, Pauline found a little place to stay and repair and started doing odd jobs in addition to her work as a seamstress. She also eventually met and married Forrest Perry, with whom she shared a mutual love for fishing.
“Over the years Pauline collected nine pieces of property. She would buy a ramshackle place and fix it up. It was those nine pieces of property that she gave to the scholarship fund – and they were completely earned by her. It was her work entirely,” Choat Pierce said.
When the scholarship started Pauline wanted to honor her husband by putting it in his name. After Pauline passed away, the board members decided to add Pauline’s name to the scholarship. Today, the Forrest and Pauline Perry Memorial scholarship is awarded to someone with well-defined career goals and an emphasis on technical or vocation skills.
“She was always interested in getting kids prepared for work. That was really important when we made our agreement with her,” Choat Pierce said. “She wanted us to pick people who were interested in going to work, because she always thought that was important for ones dignity and to always be able to provide for ones’ family.”
Choat Pierce said Pauline Perry is one of many donors who have strengthened the scholarship fund over the years. She credits a generous community for the organization’s longtime success.
“We have a community that has been extremely generous with support for young people, whether it’s academics, athletics, music... We have a good support system in North Bend and people who want to continue that support,” Choat Pierce said.
Joan Greif, the North Bend Scholarship Fund secretary, and board member Yvonne Spooner also credit Choat Pierce for her continued leadership within the organization since its’ inception.
“Pat’s been instrumental in working with people and stressing the importance of this. She was an educator her whole life and has a strong belief in education, and in North Bend, recognizing that we need our students to be educated to contribute in the community,” Spooner said.
“There is a lot of continuity and longevity to this board. I’ve only been on it 20 years. Pat’s been there since the get go,” said Greif.
The other thing that makes the the North Bend Scholarship Fund unique, board members said, is that students of any age can apply for the scholarships – and students can receive scholarships each year they pursue college or vocational training as long as they graduated from North Bend and attended the school for at least two years.
They have scholarship recipients who have attended Yale and MIT – and have helped students through masters and doctorate programs. They’ve also awarded scholarships to adult graduates of North Bend who switch careers, or decide to finish a degree.
Some scholarship recipients, knowing that someone was generous enough to invest in them, ended up becoming scholarship donors themselves.
For more information about the North Bend Community Scholarship Fund, including applications and information about becoming a donor, visit www.nbcsf.org.
