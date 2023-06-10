The highly anticipated reopening of the North Bend Municipal Pool has come to fruition.
The highly anticipated reopening of the North Bend Municipal Pool has come to fruition.
The two-year long renovation of the community pool became a labor of love for many community members and volunteers involved in the project.
Pool staff and volunteers, along with local city government officials and employees celebrated the long-awaited reopening with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 1. North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke kicked off the event with a speech to recognize those who contributed to the project, as well as a surprise announcement.
“We have so many people to thank who contributed to opening this pool from the police department, fire department, library, our finance, streets, public works, wastewater – everyone in the city has contributed to helping making this dream become a reality to open this pool,” she said.
Engelke thanked the contractors and those who donated funds to the project, as well all the community members who have supported the community pool.
“We all have very fond memories,” Engelke said.
“I grew up swimming in this pool and taking swimming lessons and I know a lot of people that are standing here today did the same thing as well,” Engelke said.
The $1.4 million in infrastructure repairs and upgrades made to the pool include new LED lighting, instant hot water showers, updated shower facilities, new pumps, a new filtration system, a new boiler system, a new ADA compliant lift chair, new tile, repaired street signage and the introduction of a kiosk entry system. A fitness court is also planned for the outdoor deck.
“We also have an announcement that everyone will swim free for the month of June,” the North Bend Mayor said during the ribbon cutting ceremony.
North Bend Municipal pool director Claire McKee addressed the crowd at the event as well.
“You have no idea how much this means to me and my staff. You guys are the reason why we are able to do this today,” she said.
McKee said she moved to the Coos County community from Hawaii, “which is a little bit far away, but everyone has been so welcome and so open.”
“I am thankful to be a part of your families and to see your families enjoy and make memories here at this pool,” she said. “We know it means a lot and you guys have made it abundantly clear how much support we have for this.”
McKee introduced swim instructors and lifeguards before she and Mayor Engelke cut the ribbon and welcomed the community in to use the pool facilities free of charge.
The pool schedule has been posted to the North Bend Municipal Pool Facebook page the North Bend city website at www.northbendoregon.us/pool.
The pool is located at 2455 Pacific St, North Bend. The phone number is (541) 756-4915.
