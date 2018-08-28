NORTH BEND — Before Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm, U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend was ordered to send in support.
“We got the request two days before it was downgraded,” said Lt. j.g. Wade Myers, Public Affairs Officer for USCG Sector North Bend.
According to Myers, the order came down on Aug. 21 from District 13 in Seattle, Wash. That order was later canceled on Aug. 25, when the storm rapidly began to lose momentum. The crew has since returned to North Bend.
But when the order first came in, the station had a crew in the air almost immediately.
“The new commandant of the Coast Guard has three guiding principles, which are to be ready, responsive, and relevant,” Myers said. “That way we are ready no matter what and once we got the word from our command team, it was almost immediate that we had a crew on the way.”
Sector North Bend sent two pilots and one flight mechanic along with one of its 865 Dolphin helicopters. In fact, that helicopter was scheduled to go to Washington for training the same day the order was issued to aid in disaster relief.
“The helicopter was turned around on the ramp to go south to California instead,” Myers said. “It was a quick turnaround.”
The crew chosen to go included an aircraft commander who just reported to the station from Hawaii, where Hurricane Lane was forecast to make landfall. Because of that, the aircraft commander was selected to go back since he already had knowledge of the area.
“When called, a lot goes into the decision process on who to send,” Myers said. “I’ve noticed it comes down to experience levels.”
Not only that, but the Coast Guard has an internal administration system called Direct Access that keeps track of qualifications and training for each individual. In that, there is what is called “competencies” in each field that are obtained throughout careers. When personnel are needed for a mission or a certain task, these qualifications can be looked at during the decision-making process.
“If there was an oil spill, they could see how many people are trained in the task and would see Sector North Bend has five people, let’s say,” Myers said as an example. “There is also a volunteer piece if there are no specific requirements, but the Coast Guard is very good in looking out for us in terms of leaving our families, though they can’t do that every time. People adjust. They know it is the call of duty.”
In this case with Hurricane Lane, Myers added that the Coast Guard has learned since Hurricane Katrina that getting out to the area as soon as possible is best when it comes to response efforts.
The crew sent out from Sector North Bend arrived to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., where from there they would be loaded onto a C-17 cargo plane destined for Hawaii.
But by then, the order was canceled.
“If they had gone, they would have linked up with Air Station Barbers Point, another Coast Guard station, and fallen under operational control of that sector commander and been on standby,” Myers said. “It would have been no different than here where they wait for calls as they come in requesting support for search and rescue or to pull someone out of a house or flooding.”
Sector North Bend has been ordered in the past to support other areas faced with natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey and also Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
“We do training for this every day of the week, so long as maintenance on the aircraft isn’t an issue or the weather isn’t preventing us from taking off,” Myers said. “Our crews work with multiple boat stations along the coast and do boat hoisting with them, as well as night hoisting, to keep up on our proficiency so we are ready whenever there is need.”