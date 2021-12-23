Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti reluctantly conceded the Bus Jam trophy to North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke during last weeks North Bend City Council meeting where K-DOCK 92.9 FM Classic Hits Radio General Manager Stephanie Kilmer announced the tallies for the 20th annual Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive.
North Benders stuffed the bus with 4,395 toys compared to Coos Bay’s 2,753. Kilmer (also a Coos Bay city councilor) shamefully said she inflated Mayor Benetti’s numbers by including stocking stuffers not usually counted.
North Bend also ruled in food donations, which tallied 8,503 pounds to Coos Bay’s 5,396.
“A huge shout out to the citizens of North Bend and the council and all those who had participated in giving this season,” said Engelke while accepting the trophy. “And just so we know, this trophy goes to the citizens of North Bend for their effort and the fact that they really did come to the table and make sure people have food during the holiday and families have gifts they can give their children.”
Kilmer said in all, more than 7,500 toys and 17,346 pounds of food were collected during the December 4 event, which is held annually in cooperation with the Coos Bay - North Bend Rotary. Cash donations go toward additional food, which broke a record of 105,000 pounds collected in just five hours.
Bus Jam occurs the first Saturday in December, with the annual giveaway the following weekend. For information, visit http://www.busjam.org/ or call (541) 269-0929.
