NB Council

North Bend Assistant Fire Chief Brian Waddington is recognized by the city council for 25 years of service in North Bend.

 Contributed photo

The North Bend City Council held a work session and regular meeting on Tuesday, March 7.

During the work session, Mayor Jessica Engelke announced a ceremonial staff recognition for assistant fire chief Brian Waddington’s 25 years of service. Waddington received a plaque from Fire Chief James Aldrich.



