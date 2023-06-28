City of North Bend

North Bend City Council quickly appointed Matt Hamilton to the vacant City Council seat this past week. Hamilton will serve through December 2024.

The Council wasted no time choosing their replacement for Former Councilor Eric Gleason, who resigned in March. After an application period that expired June 7, the Council discussed next steps at their June 12 work session. The agenda item stated that “staff requests a consensus on when to schedule candidate interviews before the Council” for the three candidates.

