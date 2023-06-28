North Bend City Council quickly appointed Matt Hamilton to the vacant City Council seat this past week. Hamilton will serve through December 2024.
The Council wasted no time choosing their replacement for Former Councilor Eric Gleason, who resigned in March. After an application period that expired June 7, the Council discussed next steps at their June 12 work session. The agenda item stated that “staff requests a consensus on when to schedule candidate interviews before the Council” for the three candidates.
But during the work session, Councilor Garboden recommended City Council operate solely off the candidates’ applications. Interviews were not required as part of the process.
“I think we probably operate just off the applications,” Councilor Garboden said.
Councilor Schultz asked why the Council wouldn’t want to give each applicant the opportunity to speak, and her question was met with a short silence from the other councilors. Eventually, Councilor Goll contended the applications were enough, shifting the conversation to his preferred applicant.
“The applications kind of submits what they think and what they feel,” Councilor Goll stated. “We’ve had one citizen whose been here through all of this [stuff] that we’ve had a challenge on, and I have to give him credit for that.”
Mayor Engelke followed Councilor Goll’s statement by suggesting that one applicant stood out to her due to his attendance at the previous 14 Council meetings.
“There’s an applicant that stands out here to me that’s been to the last 14 council meetings and has been paying very close attention to what’s going on,” Mayor Engelke noted. “I would see that as somebody I would consider for the councilor position. There is an applicant, who I’m putting at the top of the pile, who is here with us tonight.”
Matt Hamilton was that applicant. He was also the only applicant present at Monday night’s work session. The City Council asked Hamilton to come to the front of the room and speak on his qualifications.
Hamilton currently works for West Coast Contractors in Coos Bay and has worked as a welder, foreman, superintendent, and project manager in the industrial construction industry for most of his life. His prior government experience consists of his attendance at the last 14 North Bend City Council meetings.
“I grew up in Wisconsin and went to high school and tech school there,” Hamilton told the council. “I ended up leaving there and going to a bigger city where I ended up on a construction crew. I have travelled literally everywhere. I’ve worked all over the United States. I really believe that when you go and experience other places, it opens your mind.”
Hamilton also said his work in the industrial construction industry has brought him to see how reliant many other local industries are on the oil industry.
“When you go down to Texas and Louisiana and understand how big [the oil industry is], you have no idea how many pipelines are actually running,” Hamilton said. “That’s what drives this whole United States. Locally, our chip industry, our logging industry, our fishing industry, everything plays into just that.”
The three biggest issues Hamilton believes North Bend is facing are funding for maintaining City infrastructure, growth and tourism, and community or quality of life. Hamilton said he wants to see bigger festivals and more community activities in the future.
Councilor Goll stated he appreciated Hamilton’s commitment to attending the Council meetings even when the issues were complicated.
“You’ve sat through one of the worst little projects we’ve had in Sisters in a long time, and that probably took some effort on your part to not get frustrated. You know what we went through, you know what you’re potentially getting yourself into, and you’re still here,” Councilor Goll said.
At the end of the June 12 work session, the Council decided they would appoint Hamilton at their June 13 regular City Council meeting. Hamilton was appointed the next day with all in favor, and none opposed.
During the public comment section of the June 13 City Council meeting, another candidate for the vacant position expressed his disappointment over the Council’s swift decision.
“I watched Matt’s presentation yesterday at the work session,” said John Ezra Scheirman. “I did notice that his experience and all the businesses he mentioned involved resource extraction. He even mentioned the pipeline, and I was not aware there was a pipeline project still in the works at all. The thing about resource extraction is that the people of this City would not be interested. Resource extraction is declining. What’s coming up is the information technology.”
Scheirman worked as an engineer for both an underwater acoustic technologies manufacturer and an electronics manufacturer before retiring. Since then, he has worked as a staff instructor at SWOCC, and he currently serves on the events committee for the Coos County Democratic Party.
Timm Slater was the third candidate for the vacant Council position. Slater served as the North Bend Mayor for 12 years after serving on the City Council for five years. Slater served again on the North Bend City Council from 2012 to 2022.
Councilor Hamilton will take his place on the North Bend City Council during their next regular meeting on June 27.
Look for more updates on North Bend City Council news at TheWorldLink.com.
