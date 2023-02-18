The North Bend City Council voted to officially designate the Liberty Theatre as a historic place on the National Historic Register.
The council engaged in training regarding the Historic Landmarks Commission. Kuri Gill of Oregon Heritage joined the meeting remotely to conduct the 30-minute training to prepare the council to take on the role of the Historic Commission in North Bend.
The Certified Local Governments program from the National Parks Service helps fund preservation efforts for local governments. Following the training, the council approved the Liberty Theatre to be included on the National Register of Historic Places.
"City Council acting as the Historic Preservation Board finds that the Liberty Theater meets local Historic Preservation criteria and should be forwarded to Oregon State Parks for listing on the National Historic Register," said City Councilor Pat Goll.
The City Council unanimously approved the motion.
The next issue on the agenda was the approval of the motion to purchase a new chemical feeder for the pool, which was also unanimously approved. The council then approved a $6,187 payment to Johnson Rock Products for an emergency sewer repair.
The City Administrator, David Milliron, then gave a report. Topics discussed were:
• A survey regarding homelessness
• Visitor center designs for a new town square
• The final week for the ice skating rink
• A new Finance Director, Jeff Bridgens
• Report on the fire department
• The library will serve as a "pilot project" for supporting library responses to the opioid crisis
• A shout-out to the Parks Department for driving volunteer numbers at the Oregon Bay Area's beautification clean up
• A shout-out to the police department for responding to 1,902 calls for service, 236 traffic stops
• Public works staff applying for an $852,000 grant from ODOT
• Street and wastewater department teaming up to handle three sinkholes in Boynton Park
Next, Mayor Jessica Engelke gave a committee report about House Bill 4123 and its application in North Bend and Coos Bay. Working with Coos Bay, the goal is to implement a community plan to "organize and deliver housing and services to meet the specific needs of people who are homeless as they move to stabilize housing and maximize sufficiencies."
• Creation of a full-time community engagement officer
• The creation of a grant-funded social worker
• Investment of about a half million dollars in ARPA funds to provide outreach resources
• Participation in House Bill 4213
• Town hall meetings to help create a homeless ordinance
• A capital construction request for $4.6 million to construct a 50-unit pallet shelter
The council then approved Amanda Mccarthy and Joe Bollig III to the Housing Authority Board. Following the approval of the Housing Authority Board applicants, the council discussed who to approve for the North Bend Water Board between Bob Dillard and Bill Richardson. Richardson was approved as the appointment, with Councilor Noordhoff as the only person opposing his appointment.
After Council discussions on a camping ordinance, the Liberty Theatre, the pool, and other topics, the meeting was adjourned. The council urged residents to come to the March 6 town hall meeting to discuss solutions to homelessness.
