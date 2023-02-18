Liberty Theatre, 1924

Liberty Theatre, 1924

 Contributed photo

The North Bend City Council voted to officially designate the Liberty Theatre as a historic place on the National Historic Register.

The council engaged in training regarding the Historic Landmarks Commission. Kuri Gill of Oregon Heritage joined the meeting remotely to conduct the 30-minute training to prepare the council to take on the role of the Historic Commission in North Bend.



