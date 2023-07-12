North Bend to host homeless town halls

A homeless camp is seen near Coos Bay.

 The World file photo

North Bend City Council amended Resolution 3334 at their June 27 meeting, making changes to the time and location that overnight camping will be allowed on public property in city limits. All councilors voted in favor of amending the resolution, which will go into effect July 1.

Under the original resolution, several locations around North Bend will allow overnight camping as of July 1. Approved locations include Harbor Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Washington Avenue; Union Avenue between California Avenue and Connecticut Avenue; California Avenue between Meade Street and McPherson Street; and McPherson Street between California Avenue and Virginia Avenue.

