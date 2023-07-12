North Bend City Council amended Resolution 3334 at their June 27 meeting, making changes to the time and location that overnight camping will be allowed on public property in city limits. All councilors voted in favor of amending the resolution, which will go into effect July 1.
Under the original resolution, several locations around North Bend will allow overnight camping as of July 1. Approved locations include Harbor Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Washington Avenue; Union Avenue between California Avenue and Connecticut Avenue; California Avenue between Meade Street and McPherson Street; and McPherson Street between California Avenue and Virginia Avenue.
The most recent amendment to the resolution made two changes. One change specifies where on Union Avenue overnight camping will be allowed. Now, the resolution reads that overnight camping will be allowed on “Union Avenue between the outer radius of Grant Circle and Connecticut Avenue.”
The second change sets camping times for all locations to 8:00 p.m. to 7 a.m. Previously, camping on Harbor Avenue was allowed between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. The Public Works Department clarified some of these changes in a staff report.
“This proposed resolution seeks to clarify the sleep site locations as more specific sites rather than the general siting of Resolution 3334,” the report stated. “Hours of occupancy have also been amended to more readily comply with shift changes and enforcement options of the North Bend Police Department.”
Councilor Noordhoff applauded the amendment’s location change, which would not allow overnight camping on the South side of Grant’s Circle.
“I was pleased to see that it was delineated that the far side of Grant’s Circle is where the camping starts and not kind of around the circle, because of the residences and apartment building. So, I was pleased to see that it was clarified,” Councilor Noordhoff said.
The amendment comes just over a month after Resolution 3334 was originally adopted. Since that time, the Council has discussed the resolution with residents, local businesses, and law enforcement to iron out the times and places that work best.
During the public comment section of the May 23 City Council meeting, one North Bend Resident, Gary Wallace, presented a written statement from residents and business owners who were against Resolution 3334.
“Our community firmly believes that a council’s adherence to a camping ordinance against our wishes puts our neighbors, businesses, and the entire vicinity of the proposed public locations at significant risk,” Wallace read. “The prevailing sentiment is that our concerns have been disregarded and the council is prioritizing adherence to unsuitable ordinance over the well-being and safety of our community members. The ordinance in question is ill-suited for our rural community, which lacks the necessary resources to address the multi-faceted problems that are likely to arise from the implementation of such camps. We implore the counsel to consider the consequences of this proposal.”
Later in the meeting, Mayor Jessica Engelke encouraged the public to visit the City of North Bend’s website to learn more about how Resolution 3334 and Ordinance 2069 will impact the city.
“I think that there is a lot of education and information that we need to make sure the residents of North Bend are aware of in terms of this resolution,” Mayor Engelke said. “It’s clear to me in public comment tonight and just through other things you see out in the community that it’s still very confusing for some to understand what the state is requiring us to do. I would encourage anybody that has questions about this to go to the City of North Bend website and look at the homeless resources page, which has lots of information about what we have to do as a city and as a state.”
Resolution 3334 & Ordinance 2069
Resolution 3334 came to fruition after the enactment of Oregon House Bill 3115 during the 2021 legislative session. The House Bill requires that any laws regulating the acts of sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry on public property be objectively reasonable to everyone involved, including those experiencing homelessness.
“The bill retains cities’ ability to enact reasonable time, place and manner regulations, aiming to preserve the ability of cities to manage public spaces effectively for the benefit of an entire community,” the City of North Bend states on their website. “HB 3115 includes a delayed implementation date of July 1, 2023, to allow local governments time to review and update ordinances and support intentional community conversations.”
Resolution 3334 is intended to work in conjunction with Ordinance 2069, which was passed by North Bend City Council on May 9. Ordinance 2069 prohibits homeless camping on public property in City of North Bend, except for at certain times and areas designated by the City Council. It allows some overnight camping on private property, with one person allowed in a residential area and three people allowed in a commercial area.
Ordinance 2069 also enacts regulations for the manner in which temporary campsites are allowed and can be removed. Key policies include temporary camping being allowed on private property if the property owner provides written consent, the private property owner’s ability to revoke permission from campers at any time, and a penalty for violating these laws.
Ordinance 2069 clearly states that camping is not allowed anywhere in the City outside of the approved times and locations, meaning that all tents will have to be taken down before 7 a.m.
“Except as expressly authorized by NBCC or Council resolution, at all times it is unlawful for any persons to establish, use, or occupy a campsite in the city of North Bend,” the Ordinance states.
As part of Ordinance 2069 and Resolution 3334, the City must provide sanitary facilities and garbage collection in the designated overnight camping locations, or reasonable access to said services.
Those seeking more information on Resolution 3334, Ordinance 2069, and Oregon HB 3115 should visit the Homelessness Resources section on the City of North Bend’s website.
