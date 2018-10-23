COOS COUNTY — Bill Richardson is running for re-election for the North Bend City Council after having served 14 years already.
When asked why, he said he has unfinished business and some of the projects started by the council that he would like to see finished is the Simpson Park Project and completion of the Little Theater on the Bay.
“More than anything, I feel that being part of the city that I live in and was born and raised in is important," Richarson said. "Being on council . . . gives me a way to express myself and help folks that want to understand the way city government is run."
Public safety and roads are major concerns of his. He believes that one potential solution in combating the rising cost of public safety might be purposing a bond levy in the near future.
Richardson spoke to his success on the council in cleaning up downtown North Bend by using urban renewal funds.
“We have very few, if any, empty buildings now," he said. "I can remember, prior to having the street-scape done, a lot of empty buildings and few businesses were doing much business there."
He also thinks that the revitalization of the downtown can be credited to the council’s work with the Oregon Department of Transportation on the street-scape, which slowed down the traffic in the area.
“People can actually see what’s going on downtown a little better and have time to stop,” Richardson said.
Larry Garboden has been on the North Bend City Council for almost 20 years now and is looking to be re-elected to yet another four-year-term this November.
Garboden would like to see through projects that include building North Bend’s new visitor center and completing the Liberty Theater.
“I want to make sure that the city is on sound financial ground," Garboden said. "Both Coos Bay and North bend have been using a fee structure to try and improve funding for public safety and funding for roads, but I don’t see that as a long term answer."
One suggestion Garboden has for long term solutions to North Bend’s financial issues is potentially a bond measure that could help fund public safety and public works.
Garboden thinks that the future of North Bend would benefit greatly from a new industry to help get the city moving financially.
“I would like to see some sort of new industry in here," he said. "I’m not necessarily for or against LNG, that is an industry that is knocking at our door, but we don’t have a lot of influence there. What type of industry will move in, I don’t know. Right now, Coos Bay and North Bend is a tourist destination spot and it would be nice to develop that."
It is Garboden’s hope that sometime in the near future an industry that fits the wants and needs of the people in the area will find its way to the Bay Area.