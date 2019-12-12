NORTH BEND — During its December meeting, the North Bend City Council approved an ordinance that changed business license due dates, as well as approving the purchase of new police vehicles and the disposal of surplus city property.
The City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that changed the annual time period business licenses are due. The ordinance takes the due-date month from being on a fiscal year basis to a calendar year basis. According to the city staff's description, this better aligns the city licensing process with standard business timelines, as well as giving the city staff a more orderly process for processing business licenses.
The council also approved the purchase of three new marked vehicles for the North Bend Police Department and the technology packages needed to outfit them. In total, this will cost the city $142,185.51 for all three vehicles, as well as a squad camera system, mobile radio, vehicle graphics and squad car build for each. The police department budgeted $144,000 for the purchase of the vehicles. Chief Robert Kappelman said the NBPD will be purchasing three 2020 Dodge Chargers.
The council unanimously passed a resolution declaring "certain personal property to be surplus property." The ordinance stated office chairs from the City Council chambers as the property in question, which will be made available to members of the public for purchase. City Manager Terence O'Connor said the chairs had been in use for approximately 30 years.
Two chairs have been declared surplus and will be made available for sale. Of the 13 chairs that are being replaced, 11 are being distributed to other departments within the city.
Two items on the agenda: a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the text of the North Bend city code regarding off-street parking and loading standards as well as a vote on the amendment, were delayed for further review by the City Council.
Due to the Christmas and New Year holidays, there will not be a second City Council meeting in December. The North Bend City Council will hold its next meeting on Jan. 14, 2020.