NORTH BEND — In a quick vote Tuesday night, the North Bend City Council approved funding for three police officers for the rest of the fiscal year by taking money from the fund for the city’s pool, which has been closed since March because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The unanimous vote wasn’t a surprise. The council discussed several times early in the summer using money from the pool fund to pay for the three officers so the city could continue round-the-clock police coverage after voters in May cut the city’s $30 public service fee to $15, a loss of revenue to the city estimated at $785,000 a year.
The resolution approved by the council Tuesday moves $375,050 from the pool fund to the police fund for the rest of the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The money doesn’t completely empty out the pool fund. A total of 107,331 remains in the fund, to cover expenses for maintaining the building. There also is $150,000 in pool improvement funds.
The city had earlier essentially decided to keep the pool closed for the fiscal year because of expected increased costs and loss of expected revenue due restrictions caused by the pandemic.
The money being transferred to the police department includes pool expenses for personnel, including salaries and related social security, health insurance and retirement for the pool manager as well as money for lifeguards, lights and power, water, heating and building and plant supplies.
Because the issue had been discussed repeatedly, it wasn’t discussed extensively at either the Monday work session or the Tuesday council meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the council made a presentation to Fire Chief Jim Brown for 30 years of service to the city.
“I want to congratulate Jim Brown for his 30 years of service,” Councilor Timm Slater said, adding that such service is not uncommon. “We have excellent employees that like to be where they are and like to be part of the city. They grow in their roles and they grow leaders around them.”
Brown expressed thanks to the fire chief who hired him 30 years ago and to the residents for supporting him and the department.
“Thank you to the citizens of North Bend for allowing me to come out for the last 30 years when you are having a very bad day and hopefully make that day a little better,” he said. “Thank you to the city council and to everyone we’ve worked with. You have a fantastic fire department … that does a fantastic job for all the citizens.”
Rick Wetherell, who is retiring as mayor, and Slater, who was not reelected to another term on the council, both also spoke briefly of the future of the city.
“There is a new day dawning in North Bend’s government,” Wetherell said. “It’s going to be brighter. There is no doubt about that.”
Slater, who has served two different stints on the council, as well as a stretch as mayor, said when he was first appointed to the council in 1981, there were members with various backgrounds but a common purpose, a trend that has continued since.
“The main focus was not only to have the city run well that particular year, but also to be better in the future,” he said. “That’s what aligned everybody together.”
He encouraged the new council members who will start after the election is certified by Coos County to have a vision for what the city should be and work together to achieve it.
“There’s many wonderful things that we can accomplish,” he said.
