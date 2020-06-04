NORTH BEND — During a work session this afternoon, the North Bend City Council will discuss how the public safety fee reduction will look for the 2020-2021 budget.
On the evening of May 19 when voters approved Measure 6-177, reducing the public safety fee from $30 to $15, the city’s budget committee met.
“…As those (election) results (came in), the committee passed the budget presented, understanding what they were doing was recommending to the council that the budget expenditure amounts be set, but also recognized the council will have to reduce it by some $785,000 in the general fund as a result of the vote,” said Terence O’Connor, city manager. “Part of the work session is a discussion with the council in the reduction in the public safety fee for the police department.”
Last month, Measure 6-177 was approved by 58% of the voters to reduce the fee. The decision followed years of strife between the public and the city council as the fee increased on resident’s water bills. That fee began at $5. In 2018, voters said “No” to any additional increases. That vote was ignored when the council increased it again with the explanation that it was needed to provide quality public safety services.
O’Connor said the impacts of the fee reduction won’t be seen until July 1 when the new budget goes into effect. Any staffing changes to the North Bend Police Department, and resulting hours of operation in the city, can’t be made until the city negotiates with the union.
The work session on Thursday is at 4:30 p.m. and will be streamed on YouTube. During the meeting, the council will receive input from the North Bend Police Department before it approves the 2020-2021 budget next week.
