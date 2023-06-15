Vince Swagerty

Vince Swagerty

 Shelby Case

The North Bend School District selected Vince Swagerty to serve as interim superintendent for at least the next school year.

After meeting with the four finalists, which included Tim Crider, Patrick Mayer and Marc Thielman, the board chose to offer Swagerty the interim job. In a press release issued Wednesday, North Bend School District said the appointment is pending successful contract negotiations.

