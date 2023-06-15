The North Bend School District selected Vince Swagerty to serve as interim superintendent for at least the next school year.
After meeting with the four finalists, which included Tim Crider, Patrick Mayer and Marc Thielman, the board chose to offer Swagerty the interim job. In a press release issued Wednesday, North Bend School District said the appointment is pending successful contract negotiations.
Moving to North Bend will be a big step up for Swagerty, who currently serves as superintendent of the tiny Mitchell School District in Mitchell, Ore. The one-school district sits in the tiny town of Mitchell, with a population of just 130.
While Swagerty currently lives and works in Central Oregon, he does have a lot of experience in the South Coast region. Before taking the superintendent’s job in Mitchell, Swagerty served as principal of Reedsport Community Charter School for three years.
He also served as principal of C.S. Lewis Academy in Newberg for two years and administrator at Open Bible Christian School for two years.
Swagerty will be replacing Superintendent Kevin Bogatin, who will be leaving the district June 30 to take the superintendent’s role in Tumwater, Washington.
Bogatin has served as superintendent since 2019, leading the district through the COVID pandemic.
When Bogatin announced he was leaving, he said he will miss the students and staff who have worked so hard during his tenure.
“We have made a lot of progress together and I know the district is headed in the right direction in many areas,” he said. “There is still plenty of work and challenges for the next leadership team, but there is an abundance of talent, experience, and knowledge in this district to tap into. I have been truly blessed to work with an amazing group of people, and I will miss you and this wonderful community.”
