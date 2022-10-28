Shane Dunning

The City of North Bend has assigned Shane Dunning as its Community Resource Officer (CRO), thanks to a U.S. Department of Justice grant. CRO Dunning will work primarily with our homeless population to help them find resources to locate permanent housing and gain stability.

Homelessness is a critical issue impacting multiple sectors of the North Bend community. To address this concern, the City of North Bend Police Department is expanding its current force by creating a Community Resource Officer (CRO) position that will provide outreach to homeless individuals and families to connect them to community resource partners.

