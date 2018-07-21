NORTH BEND — Smiling faces filled Grant Circle Park in downtown North Bend as thousands of residents gathered around over the weekend for the annual July Jubilee.
The event, which honors the city and its founding resident Louis Simpson, celebrated its 115th birthday.
Saturday’s activities kicked off with performances by the Little Ole Opry, the Coos Rhythm & Blues Quintet and the 5k run/walk through downtown historic North Bend in the yearly Jubilee Jaunt. This year the jaunt was part of the South Coast Running Club’s Triple Crown Challenge, which began earlier this month with the Mayor’s Firecracker 4k Run and the Trail-n-Treat Run at South Slough. Each runner who participated in all three events received a medal for each race.
North Bend Visitor Information Center’s services manager Bonnie Hayes said planning for the annual July Jubilee began about a month after last year’s festivities. The city-wide effort by various businesses, city government, safety departments and the community in general helped make the event a success, said Hayes.
“I really appreciate our community getting behind this event and showing up, “said Hayes. “I hope people leave today having felt a connection with the city and feeling it’s important to be involved.”
The parade featured over 100 people and was one of the biggest ones to date, according to Hayes. The North Bend Masonic Lodge helped organized the parade with direction and help from resident Tom Shine as well as Hayes.
Susan Ferguson and Pixie Toliver were among those who joined in and as members of Furry Friends Therapy Dogs, Inc., the two got the chance walk alongside their dogs and represent the organization.
“We go to a lot of schools around the area so the kids recognized us pretty quickly in the parade,” said Ferguson. “This is my fourth time here and I just love seeing all the people who come out.”
The theme, “Something for Everyone,” was created as way to include a variety of activities for the whole family and the community at large for free. Other festivities included free bowling for children at North Bend Lanes, free hot dogs and ice cream at Grant Circle Park as well as face painting and fishing.
In partnership, the North Bend Public Library hosted a Micah & Me Dance Party, a Portland-based children’s band, with free lunches and a chance to interact and play games with the Jubilee Princesses.
A disc golf tournament, a classic car cruise and show also took place. During Friday night’s celebration, the city honored citizens and students with awards for their work in the community at the Liberty Theatre. A cake cutting ceremony also took place with Barbara Simpson-Griffin, the daughter of Louis Simpson.
“The event is really a reminder of the past and a reminder that there are a lot of citizens working hard,” said Hayes. “We get a glimpse of that at the award ceremony and it’s inspiring.”