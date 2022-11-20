City of North Bend

Thanks to a $30,000 grant from Travel Southern Oregon Coast, the city of North Bend has purchased a massive tent that will house its new ice skating rink and can be used for other events throughout the year.

The North Bend City Council voted unanimously to spend $45,000 on the tent, with the idea of increasing tourism throughout the year. The city had budgeted $15,000 to buy a tent, but with costs increasing it took the TSOC grant to get the project completed.

