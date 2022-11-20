Thanks to a $30,000 grant from Travel Southern Oregon Coast, the city of North Bend has purchased a massive tent that will house its new ice skating rink and can be used for other events throughout the year.
The North Bend City Council voted unanimously to spend $45,000 on the tent, with the idea of increasing tourism throughout the year. The city had budgeted $15,000 to buy a tent, but with costs increasing it took the TSOC grant to get the project completed.
City Administrator David Milliron explained the cost was the best the city could get for the tent.
"It's called engineering, and fire marshall and fire safety, which doubled your cost," Milliron said. "The bottom line is TSOC said this a great investment in this community. This will allow us to hold other events and festivals and also be able to do them in inclement weather if we want. We live somewhere where we get 55 inches of rain."
In awarding the grant, TSOC wrote, ""We feel the City of North Bend's event tent will be an asset to the region and help enhance tourism activities and events."
The event will be translucent with lighting for night events. The council accepted a bid from Key Event Services, which is the same company that provided tents to The Mill Casino for some recent events.
"I'm very thankful that TSOC saw this as a valuable thing for the entire region," Mayor Jessica Engelke said.
The council also reached an agreement with the Coquille Indian Tribe that will ensure the city continues to respond to emergencies at the The Mill Casino RV Park after the park is transferred to Tribal land.
The Tribe applied with the federal government to move the land to the Tribe via the fee to trust system, and the federal government approved the application. Once the land is moved, the Tribe will no longer have to pay property taxes on it.
Milliron said the Tribe paid just under $40,000 this year, an amount that inches up yearly. The city and the Tribe agreed to have the Tribe pay $50,000 yearly through 2027, as payments in lieu of taxes. The payments will ensure the city police and fire departments will continue to respond to emergencies at the RV park.
Milliron said the city will conduct a fee to service study before 2027 to determine the actual cost of responding to calls at the RV park, at which time the Tribe and the city will reconsider the agreement.
Finally, the council briefly discussed its council rules, after several members of the council were accused of breaking the rule by having a meeting with members of the airport commission.
"By rule, in order to create a council committee, the full governing body must act to create that committee," Wolf said. "In this case, there was no action to create that committee. This was simply just a meeting between three members of the city council, which is less than a quorum, to go meet with two members of the airport commission to discuss intergovernmental relations. This was a perfectly fine meeting to have. It was facilitated with the city administrator, there was no quorum."
Engelke said she was glad the attorney weighed in.
"I appreciate you clearing that up," she said. "It's unfortunate to be accused of things and it's not productive."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In