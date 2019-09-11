NORTH BEND — North Bend City Council voted Tuesday night to accept a grant from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to aid in its efforts to reconstruct the California Street Boat Ramp downtown.
The grant, which is for approximately $258,750, will go toward repairing the nearly 20-year-old boat ramp. According to city documents, the ramp has a number of issues including areas of rotten wood, broken bull rails and large pieces of missing riprap.
In collaboration with the Oregon State Marine Board, ODFW matched a grant given earlier this summer by OSMB through its Boating Facilities Program to the city. The program awards grants to sites throughout Oregon as a way to assist them in improving and maintaining their boating facilities.
The total cost of the project is estimated to be about $723,500 with the city contributing approximately $175,955 from its Urban Renewal funds. With funding secured, bids for the repair project are expected to begin this week.
North Bend City Council OKs permit for upcoming carnival
NORTH BEND — Rainier Amusements, a Portland-based entertainment company, sought approval from the North Bend City Council Tuesday to temporarily set up a carnival at the Pony Village Mall.
According to the contract between Rainier Amusements and Pony Village Mall, personnel from Rainier will begin setting up the carnival Monday on a portion of the mall’s parking lot.
The carnival, which will feature an assortment of amusement rides, carnival games and concessions, is expected to run from Sept. 19-22.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the temporary permit.
Roadwork expected to take place later this month
NORTH BEND — A motion to authorize Johnson Rock Products and the Oregon Department of Transportation to complete roadwork on Newmark and Broadway was approved Tuesday night by the North Bend City Council.
According to Public Works Director Ralph Dunham, who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, back in June the city utilized ODOT to inlay portions of Newmark during a time when its pavement milling machine was available.
The project, which was not completed, will likely take place again later this month being that the milling machine will be available Sept. 24-27. The council voted to complete the proposed inlay sections on both roadways in an amount not to exceed $30,000.
In an effort to avoid traffic disruption, the work will possibly take place at night. According to city documents, the crew rate is estimated to be about $12,500 a night including materials. Johnson Rock Products will work with ODOT to repave and widen the roadways.