The Friends of the North Bend Public Library will be holding their annual used book sale on Saturday, August 19, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The sale will include hundreds of gently used hardback and paperback books, DVDs, and CDs and will be located in the meeting room at the North Bend Public Library.

The Friends’ Book Sale opens to the public starting at 11 a.m. Paid members of the Friends of the North Bend Public Library will be admitted to the presale, which will run from 10-11 a.m. Friends’ memberships can be purchased at the book sale or in advance at the North Bend Public Library for an annual membership of $15.

