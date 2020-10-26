NORTH BEND — In a normal year, North Bend’s marching band would have performed a handful of halftime shows at football games by now.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this is not a normal year, with football and all other regular sports pushed into next year, classes held nearly entirely online and half the band students not even in online classes yet.
But the marching band did get one chance to perform, in a short concert Thursday night in front of a few parents lining the fence and others watching a live stream on the internet.
“That was a really good performance given how little we’ve been able to practice,” said Damien Cappadony, one of the drum majors. “I’m very glad we did get to do this.”
The band combined a typical pregame and a portion of a regular halftime show in the short performance, marching onto the field and performing the national anthem and fight song.
They also recognized the seniors, had a special performance by the drum line — one of the drummers said they “popped off” — and played one of the songs they would have performed as a halftime special.
Ayako Harper, the band’s other drum major, applauded them after the performance.
“You guys kicked butt this season, and if I could, I would hug each and every one of you,” she said.
The band had about 10 practices together, while half the students had regular band classes on Zoom.
“It’s been really weird,” Harper said. “We weren’t able to do a full marching performance. We pulled through somehow and we were able to get something together.”
Harper said she was impressed by how well the freshmen have done without any regular classes.
“They are doing well,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Amber Yester, the band director, wasn’t able to attend the performance Thursday. Sarah Massey, the junior high instructor led the group — she regularly helps Yester as well — and said the band did well.
“We’ve been doing our best to give them a sense of normalcy, especially the seniors,” Massey said.
“I’m just happy to be able to be together. It’s good to have the human contact. It’s nice to be able to see them in person instead of on Zoom.”
To meet safety guidelines, only 50 horn players were allowed on the field, and all had to wear masks throughout the performance, with holes cut in them for mouthpieces.
Massey has been impressed by how flexible the students have been.
“I feel the morale is really good among the kids,” she said.
Saxophone player Tucker Hood, one of the seniors recognized for their four years in the marching band, said adjusting to playing with a mask has gone well.
“It’s actually not as bad as I thought it would be,” he said. “The hardest part is not chipping my reed when I put my mouthpiece in my mask.”
Even though it was just one concert, rather than numerous halftime shows, Hood said he was happy the Thursday performance came together.
“It was real fun,” he said. “It’s fun to be able to see people.”
