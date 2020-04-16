NORTH BEND — During a remote meeting streamed to YouTube, the North Bend City Council voted to approve a contract for the removal and maintenance of trees in Simpson Park during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
There were four bids presented to the city. The parks board recommended Blue Sky Services and Preservation with a bid for $14,960. The bid will include the removal of the trees and cleaning up all the limbs after. The council’s vote was unanimous.
City Administrator Terence O’Connor presented some of the history of the proposal. The plan is to remove 19 trees and trim 23 others as a means of managing the park and improving safety for those using the park and its facilities.
None of the trees to be removed are old growth trees, or those of historical significance to the city. O’Connor said this was officially determined by the State of Oregon in 2011.
This was a highly controversial proposal with a number of community members expressing their opposition to the city. Some community members called in to the meeting to give their views during public comment, as well as during the council work session Monday.
Susanna Noordhoff, one opponent of the tree removal, said the parks superintendent wanted Simpson Park to be the “perfect playground park” with lots of sunlight. She added, however, that the park was never intended with that in mind and the change shouldn’t be forced without community input.
“It was created to be a lovely place dominated by big trees,” she said. “It’s a shady park, the trees were there first.”
Noordhoff added that she understands some trees do need to be cut, but felt the healthy trees should be left alone.
Another caller said the park should be treated as a conifer forest, leaving most of the healthy trees alone and only doing maintenance to ensure the health of the trees. They said the changes were “not typically North Bend” and planting deciduous trees, or leaving the space open with no trees, would go against the feel of the area.
Not all comments were negative, though. Kathy Dodds said she wanted to preserve the majesty of the trees in Simpson Park, and the area. She said there should definitely be maintenance done, but that leaving as many trees as possible would be the best route. Dodds suggested the city open the proposal for discussion with the whole community so more people can give input.
Noordhoff also encouraged that the proposal be returned to the parks board for review.
O’Connor said the city is facing “simplistic, salacious, shady arguments made by people who are not understanding that the purpose of the park is for all of the community members of North Bend.” He said the area does not qualify as a forest and the city is not doing logging, adding that the project is intended to improve the park for everyone’s benefit and enjoyment.
He added that changes to the park have been an ongoing thing, and that the area has been constantly evolving. He recalled Simpson Park has had many uses since the land was deeded to the city by its founder, including an old style RV park.
“Essentially, the park has had many different lives in the past,” O’Connor said. “It’s going to have many different lives in the future. The park usage changes with the times to match the requirements of the public.”
He added that the trees to be cut down are all much younger than the 100 year old trees planted by North Bend’s founder, a point cited by opponents. Though he said the trees are no more than 35 years old, some opponents have also said a few are at least 50 to 75 years old.
O’Connor also recalled that, during a visit, the state’s urban forester described Simpson Park as ‘dark, dank, and dangerous.’ He added that the representative did not want to stay in the park due to the condition of the area.
“There were sufficient hindrances to allow the park to be fully utilized because of its overgrown nature, it was not allowing sunlight in for both the trees and for the public,” he said. “Nevertheless, (the state) provided the plan, which we have also looked at and undertook when addressing improvements to Simpson Park.”
O’Connor also refuted accusations that the proposal was not discussed during the park's board meetings, or was hidden from the public. He read the items on a Feb. 3 meeting agenda, which listed “views on possibly removing some trees from play area to allow more sunlight into play area and for safety issues” for discussion. He said the packet at the meeting also included photos of the trees suggested for removal from the park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In