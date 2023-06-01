North Bend’s Office of the City Recorder began accepting applications recently for a vacancy opening on City Council. Former Council Member Eric Gleason resigned in March. The Council plans to appoint a replacement to serve through December 2024, the remainder of Dr. Gleason’s unexpired term.
Applications are posted to the City of North Bend website (https://www.northbendoregon.us/). The City Recorder must receive completed applications by 4:00 pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
