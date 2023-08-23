Airport Police

Airline passengers wait to be screened at the TSA checkpoint while catching a flight at the Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport. After a few months of using a private security firm, the airport will not have service from North Bend police.

 Contributed photo

The North Bend police department will once again be offering police service to the Southwestern Oregon Regional Airport.

Just weeks after Rodger Craddock became CEO of the Coos County Airport District, Craddock met with the North Bend City Council to recommend the council approve a new intergovernmental agreement with the airport district.

Airport Police
Airport Police 2.jpg
0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you and your family natural disaster ready?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments