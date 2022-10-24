City of North Bend

The city of North Bend will increase sanitation fees by 5% despite arguments that the fees constitute a violation of the state’s law on excessive fees, according to an attorney representing Goodwill Industries who testified before the council at the October 11 regular business meeting.

Attorney Kevin Kono was not able to present his arguments prior to the council’s unanimous vote in support of the fee increase. But Kono spoke to it anyway naming Councilor Bill Richardson, who recused himself due to being the site manager for North Bend Sanitation, stating that should the fees increase it’s possible for him to benefit personally and financially. His recusal was accepted and Councilor Richardson left the room.

