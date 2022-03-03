The North Bend City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that updates city building codes and gives the city authority to force property owners to repair or demolish dangerous buildings.
Public Works Director Ralph Dunham explained many of the changes were simply to update the building code, but the council did adopt a portion of the International Building Maintenance Code to give it some authority to handle dangerous buildings.
"Right now we can actually tell them to tear it down, but we can't do anything about it," Dunham told the council. "We kind of looked at the whole code, but we just didn't think that North Bend was quite ready for complaints against your neighbor for cracked paint or missing caulking, so at this point we're just looking to adopt the dangerous building section."
Councilor Susanna Noordhoff asked a few questions, before supporting the ordinance.
"Would that be used in any type of construction, whether it's residential, commercial or industrial," Noordhoff asked.
Dunham assured Noordhoff and the council the ordinance would apply to all structures, whether residential or commercial. The new city regulations would give the city the authority to fine property owners if repairs were not made or if the building was not demolished.
"It sounds like it will give clear guidance to our building official, so that's good," Noordhoff said.
The council also voted 6-1 to change council rules to ban the use of alcohol or drugs during public meetings. The change in rules came about after Noordhoff was seen drinking a glass of wine at the end of a recent virtual meeting.
Noordhoff voted against the ordinance, saying she didn't feel it was enforceable.
"Generally, Im supportive of the spirit of this ordinance, but I'm concerned it will be unenforceable by practice," Noordhoff said. "I was also contacted by a North Bend resident who wished to go on record in favor of the entire city council being visible to the public during a meeting. I was just passing that on."
Noordhoff said after she was seen drinking a glass of wine, she was contacted by people and media nationwide
"I just want to note, my incident with having a glass of wine on my table was in my house at the end of a long day after a three-hour council meeting that I participated in," Noordhoff said. "I will be glad to move past this, I just think it's unenforceable."
At the end of the meeting during council comments, Councilor Eric Gleason apologized to North Bend residents for the incident and what followed.
"I want to apologize to the citizens of North Bend for the petulance that happened during our discussion over Ordinance 2058.," Gleason said. "There was a mistake made and instead of owning it, there was was double down of it it's not in the rules and it's not a problem. So we tried to make it a rule and still there's no responsibility taken for it. I'm absolutely disgusted. I want to apologize to the citizens of North Bend. You shouldn't have that."
