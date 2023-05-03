houselessness
Through the various interviews and workshops with community stakeholders, the strategic plan identified 8 community priorities regarding houselessness.

 File photo

The City of North Bend City Council adopted its first strategic plan for houselessness on Tuesday, April 18.

The draft plan was created by the Coos County Coordinated Office on Houselessness, a housing coordination center mandated by House Bill 4123. House Bill 4123 provided eight pilot regions around Oregon with $1 million to use toward improving their housing services coordination. The bill also required the creation of a strategic plan to address houselessness.  

