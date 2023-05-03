The City of North Bend City Council adopted its first strategic plan for houselessness on Tuesday, April 18.
The draft plan was created by the Coos County Coordinated Office on Houselessness, a housing coordination center mandated by House Bill 4123. House Bill 4123 provided eight pilot regions around Oregon with $1 million to use toward improving their housing services coordination. The bill also required the creation of a strategic plan to address houselessness.
Rural Development Initiatives, an Oregon-based non-profit providing services to rural communities, helped the Coordinated Office on Houselessness prepare the strategic plan.
Andrew Brainard – Director of Coos County Coordinated Office on Houselessness – and Jennifer Groth – Director of Policy & Partnerships at Rural Development Initiatives – presented the plan to City Council on April 17.
“The Coos County Coordinated Office of Houselessness has been created, which was part of the requirements on House Bill 4123,” Groth said. “And it has been staffed.”
In preparing the strategic plan, the Coordinated Office on Houselessness spoke with over 60 people who they defined as stakeholders, including people who are currently unhoused, people who provide services to the unhoused, and people looking at pathways to permanent housing, among others.
The office also conducted two workshops and a community survey of about 200 people “to try and get some consensus,” on community priorities, Groth added. Key information from the strategic plan includes survey data and community defined priorities around houselessness.
“It took us decades to get here, and hopefully it won’t take us decades to fix this situation,” Mayor Jessica Engelke added. “But I think having a coordinated response could help. That’s where I see it.”
The City Council unanimously voted to adopt the strategic plan for houselessness. Coos Bay and Coos County must also approve the strategic plan before it is sent to the Oregon Legislature by May 23.
Survey findings
The strategic plan states that the community survey was intended to “elucidate the broader community’s understanding of the causes and impacts of the housing shortage and the effectiveness of services to the unhoused.” To date, over 200 responses have been collected.
The first question asked: “What does homelessness look like your community?” Over 50% of respondents answered that living on the streets and encampments were common signs of homelessness in their community. The second most common response was drug use, which registered nearly 20% of responses. Other top responses included mental health and trash.
The second question asked: “What do you think is working well in addressing the housing shortage and services to the unhoused?” Over 70% of respondents answered that nothing is working well, while over 16% said the Devereux Center has helped. Other top responses included the Coal Bank Village.
The next question asked: “How can the region improve its approach to dealing with homelessness?” The top response was affordable or temporary housing, registering over 33% of responses. Over 25% of respondents said jail or law enforcement would help improve the region’s approach. Other top responses included designating areas for the homeless and substance abuse treatment.
The final question asked how respondents would like to be involved developing community solutions to houselessness. Top responses included volunteering, donating, and joining a committee, among others.
Community defined priorities
Through the various interviews and workshops with community stakeholders, the strategic plan identified 8 community priorities regarding houselessness.
The first community priority was to improve the coordination of housing and houselessness services among agencies and jurisdictions. Jennifer Groth noted that this was the community’s number one priority.
“The first community priority identified was probably the highest priority, which was improving the coordination of housing and houselessness services among agencies and jurisdictions,” Groth said. “This came up as the highest priority in the community.”
The second community priority was to develop pathways to support permanent housing and increase workforce housing. Groth mentioned that this was another “top priority.” Long-term strategies include increasing emergency shelter beds, creating a Housing Navigation Center, and providing funding for back rent and application fees.
The third community priority was to increase community understanding of the housing shortage and services to the unhoused. Short-term strategies include coordinating a centralized communications strategy, creating a FAQ page on city and county websites, and using law enforcement as a messenger.
The fourth community priority was to explore the root causes of houselessness and the economic impact on the lack of affordable housing.
“This is an opportunity for us to perhaps develop some local economic indicators, do an analysis of where we think that problem is, and act on that basis,” Groth noted.
The fifth community priority was to address broader community concerns about public safety and trash accumulation. Long-term strategies involve adding more community resource officers, creating a community volunteer program that can support their work, and continuing to address understaffing in the Coos County Jail.
The sixth priority was to improve mental health and substance abuse services. Long-term strategies include increasing funding for services, changing the parameters around involuntary commitment for mental health, and providing more transitional housing for patients in the Bay Area Hospital’s psychiatric unit.
The seventh priority was to advocate for community needs related to housing and homelessness at the state and federal level.
“That’s already been happening, but we had some ideas about how those relationships could be improved,” Groth said. “This is about being in the room where it happens.”
The eighth priority was to identify and address racial disparities in providing equitable pathways to permanent housing. Long-term strategies include increasing training in diversity, equity, and inclusion across the continuum of care.
Follow updates on the strategic plan for houselessness and other North Bend City Council News at theworldlink.com/news/.
