NORTH BEND — The City of North Bend is accepting applications from students interested in representing North Bend as a princess on the 2019 July Jubilee Court.
Minimum qualifications to apply for the position of North Bend July Jubilee Princess include a grade level from 9-11 and must be enrolled in the North Bend School District; Must carry a minimum of a 2.50 cumulative GPA and submit a copy of their current transcript with the completed application; Should possess poise, intelligence, maturity, good morale character, good physical, mental, and emotional stability, as well as the ability to get along well with peers and the general public in order to represent the City of North Bend in a positive manner. The selection process includes an essay and an interview.
For an application packet, contact North Bend High School or Rene Collins at 541-756-8529 or rcollins@northbendcity.org.