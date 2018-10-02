NORTH BEND — North Bayside Grange Garage Sale in Glasgow will hold a garage sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13, at the grange located at 3159 East Bay Road, just east of the north end of McCullough Bridge. This is an opportunity for area residents to clear things out by renting a table. Tables are $10 each.
Set up for tables will take place Thursday, Oct. 11.
Fees from table rent will help future repairs at North Bayside Grange.
For more information about tables or North Bayside Grange, call Judy at 541-756-2816 or 541-297-5880.