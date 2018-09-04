NORTH BAY — North Bay firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire Sunday at around 12:22 a.m. at a former container board facility on the North Spit.
When North Bay Fire arrived at the scene, they found a slow-moving vegetation and driftwood fire approximately one-half acre in size.
Work to contain the fire began immediately with a request for additional resources sent to the Hauser Fire District. Coos Forest Protective Association responded and maintained a wet-line perimeter around the fire as it was being extinguished.
Around 2 a.m., the fire had been extinguished, leaving CFPA to clean up. Shortly after that control of the scene was relinquished the Coos Forest Patrol, who spent most of Sunday finding and extinguishing hot spots.