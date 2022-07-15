The Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program is a state of Oregon competitive grant program that provides funding for the seismic rehabilitation and retrofitting of critical public buildings, particularly public schools, and emergency services facilities.
Business Oregon has awarded 36 seismic rehabilitation grants for an overall 2022 award total of $80,851,799 in the eighth round of funding from the Seismic Rehabilitation Grant Program. These grants provide funding for improvements to make the buildings that communities depend on in the face of a seismic disaster stronger and safer. The requirement of emergency services building projects is immediate occupancy for continued operation of such facilities following a seismic event.
This year’s grants bring the award total to 299 schools and 133 emergency services buildings that have been awarded funding for improvements since the program’s first awards in 2009. The program was created by the Oregon Legislature in 2005 and transferred to Business Oregon in 2014.
North Bay Fire was awarded a grant in the amount of $859,753 which will seismically upgrade Station 1, located in the Glasgow District.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In