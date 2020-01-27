NORTH BEND — The North Bay Fire District released its annual report earlier this month outlining the department’s operations for 2019.
According to the report, the volunteer fire department responded to more than 300 calls, completed over 100 hours of drill training and averaged out a response time of about 2.5 minutes.
North Bay Fire Chief James Aldrich talks Thursday at North Bay Fire District Station No. 1 in North Bend.
The report, which summarized the past year, also featured the department’s ongoing commitment to developing community partnerships and services throughout its 30 square mile coverage area.
North Bay Fire Chief James Aldrich said the annual report is a great way to not only review its past operations, but also to strategically plan for the future.
“This includes replacement schedules for fire apparatus, facility master planning and projected growth,” he said.
With a focus on training, the department also completed about 80 hours of joint training and additional 100 hours of outside training.
About four years ago, the department joined the Coos County Fire and Training Consortium, which allows firefighters in different fire agencies to come together and train alongside one another.
According to Aldrich, being a part of the program has strengthened their relationships with other departments, including the North Bend Fire Department, the Coos Bay Fire Department and the Charleston Fire Department as well as their familiarity with one another.
“When we train together it really streamlines how we do business,” said Aldrich. “It brings us all into alignment so when we all work together we can function pretty much flawlessly.”
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteer firefighter Michael Swanson checks over equipment and supplies Thursday in North Bay Fire District's Medic 9 truck at Station No. 1 …
In addition to providing a number of training sessions, the department also purchased new equipment and gear which included a 2019 Ford F-350 rescue truck, which was outfitted with radios, emergency warning devices and technical rescue gear, new turnout gear for all its resident firefighters and rope rescue equipment.
The department also purchased ballistic vests, pagers, a new dispatch notification system, firefighting appliances and a new walk-in cooler which will used to store perishable items, drinking water and other cold storage for its volunteers.
The report also included an outline of its partnership with the Hauser Fire Department to provide educational outreach programs to local area students centered on fire safety and prevention.
Currently, the department, which has 25 volunteer firefighters, operates two stations — its main station located at 67577 East Bay Road and an additional station at Airport Ridge Road that houses its resident student firefighters, a group of about six students who are working toward completing their fire science degree at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Volunteer firefighters perform routine checks on vehicles, equipment and supplies Thursday at North Bay Fire District Station No. 1 in North Bend.
The resident program allows the department to staff a fire station with student firefighters who are able to provide 24/7 coverage. It also gives them an opportunity to gain valuable on-site work experience to better prepare them as they enter the job market, Aldrich added.
This year one of the goals the department has is to retain and recruit more volunteer firefighters, said Aldrich. The need for more volunteers has been identified in departments around the country as well as locally, he said.
“I just think we’re blessed to have men and women that will risk a lot for a little as far as compensation,” said Aldrich. "They do it because they want to help and give back to their community.”