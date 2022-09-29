The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA) will be returning to the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL) for an excursion and toy drive from October 7 to the 9 this year. NARCOA is a non-profit group of railroad enthusiasts with a mission to preserve safe and legal operation of historical railroad equipment. Railroad motorcars, also called speeders or putt putt cars were utilized decades ago along railroads throughout the United States to assist crews in Maintenance of Way (MOW) activities (pictured below). Over the years, railroad motorcars have been largely replaced by more modern hyrail vehicles, which are standard roadway vehicles with retractable guide wheels that can operate on either road or rail.
Members of NARCOA operate privately owned speeders and participate in railroad-sanctioned excursions throughout the United States and Canada. This year’s run will begin on the north end of the CBRL starting the morning of October 7th. It is anticipated that approximately 25 motorcars will participate in the October run. The group typically makes multiple trips to the CBRL each year.
