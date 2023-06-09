North Bend City Councilor Susanna Noordhoff will represent the city on the Coos Bay-North Water Board Budget Committee after all.
Two weeks after Mayor Jessica Engelke declined a request from Noordhoff to return her to the board, things changed. Engelke explained the city’s finance director had some personal issues come up and asked to be replaced as the city representative on the board.
“I know Councilor Noordhoff expressed interest in being on the water board,” Engelke said. “I know the finance director had something come up and can’t be on the board. Councilor Noordhoff, would you consider being on the board?”
“I’d love that,” Noordhoff responded.
During the regular council meeting, Noordhoff asked that an agenda item placing her on the water board committee be removed from the consent agenda. The item was then passed unanimously by the council.
The move brought to a close a tumultuous time on the council that started when Noordhoff was removed from her committee and board assignments by a vote of the council. Noordhoff filed a lawsuit, saying the move violated council rules because the vote was done during “Other Business” with no public notice.
Judge Martin Stone agreed with Noordhoff and told the council to reinstate her to all boards and committees she was removed from.
Since that time, the council has changed its rules and now allows decisions that are not controversial and are unanimous to be considered during “Other Business.”
Noordhoff told The World she would serve the committee with “decorum” and would bring a report back to the council.
