Susanna Noordhoff

Susanna Noordhoff

North Bend City Councilor Susanna Noordhoff will represent the city on the Coos Bay-North Water Board Budget Committee after all.

Two weeks after Mayor Jessica Engelke declined a request from Noordhoff to return her to the board, things changed. Engelke explained the city’s finance director had some personal issues come up and asked to be replaced as the city representative on the board.

0
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Graduation is soon approaching. If you are your child is graduating from high school, What are his / her plans?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments