Nonstop flights to Denver returning to airport

Nonstop flights between North Bend and Denver are returning in a few months.
The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport reported Monday that United Airlines is planning to resume flights from the airport to Denver beginning May 8.
United is planning to have flights twice a week during what it the typical tourism season, running May 8 through September 28.
The flights will be offered Sundays and Wednesday, with flights from Denver scheduled to arrive at 1 p.m., and flights from the coast to Denver leaving an hour later. The Denver International Airport is United's home hub, with connecting flights from Denver going to almost anywhere else in the nation.
On the flgihts to and from the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport, United will be flying its Embraer ERJ-175 jet aircraft. The ERJ-175 provides passengers with a full-service cabin and has seating for up to 76 passengers, including 12 first-class cabin seats.
Roundtrip tickets from North Bend to Denver range in cost from $375 an up depending on seat choice and date. Tickets can be purchased at united.com or by calling 800-864-8331.
