COOS COUNTY — A group of nonprofit organizations are looking to raise funds to open a new resource center in Coos County aimed at helping local foster families in need.
"It’s our dream to have an accessible center where foster parents can go to pick up emergency supplies and clothing as well as to connect with multiple community partners under one roof, said Coos County Foster Parent Association president Lewann (last name withheld by request.)
In partnership with Every Child Coos County and CASA of Coos County, the organizations are coming together with the Coos County Foster Parent Association to make that dream come true.
The Coos County Foster Parent Association lays out dozens of piles of clothes at one of its storage facilities in Coos County.
The Coos Foster Resource Center will be a multi-agency facility and will feature a number of office spaces for all three organizations, meeting rooms and a resource closet filled with clothes, hygiene items and other childcare supplies and equipment.
With limited state resources, children are more likely to receive trash bags instead of suitcases or tote bags to store their items, if those items are able to be retrieved, explained Lewann.
Many children and young adults who enter the foster care system do so with little to none of their personal belongings with them.
“(The Department of Human Services) does give a clothing voucher to kids when they first come into care … but that usually takes about a week to get because of the paperwork involved,” said Lewann.
Now, foster parents in need of clothes or supplies for children placed in their care — which can happen at a moment’s notice — will reach out to the association’s board members or other foster parents via its Facebook page to gather items.
“We are very supportive of one another in the foster community,” said Lewann. “We ask each other for clothes or hand-me-downs, which is a great resource, but it’s not always the best case because kids come in different shapes and sizes.”
With two storage units on opposite ends of the county, which are often difficult to access, the association mostly relies on one another as well as DHS caseworkers and court-appointed special advocates (CASA) to retrieve a child’s personal belongings from their previous home.
Having a resource closet that is centrally located would eliminate many of the barriers and challenges folks have experienced with accessing clothes and other items, said Lewann.
According to CASA of Coos County Program Director Greg Dalton, a group of volunteers, as well as CASA staff will be available to maintain and provide after-hour access to the closet.
Lewann, on right, president of the Coos County Foster Parent Association, speaks during a forum Jan. 18 with foster parents and others interested in the foster care system.
Currently, the closet is in need of an assortment of larger clothing sizes, shoes, as well as clothing for teen girls.
United Way of Southwestern Oregon has also teamed up the nonprofits to help raise funds for the center. According to Dalton, UWSWO’s board members approached them to discuss ways it could contribute to the local foster care community.
A fundraiser hosted by UWSWO will be held Sunday, Feb. 23 (details to be released soon) at which Dalton said they hope to raise about $10,000 to be able to enter the first phase of the project, which would be to rent out a facility to house CASA’s new offices and the resource closet.
The next phase would be to find a larger facility that would be able to house all three organization as well as additional meeting rooms, a kitchen to prepare pre-made, frozen meals for families and an area for childcare while foster parents and CASA advocates complete trainings, he added.
As CASA continues to grow, Dalton said he is hoping to move into the new center by the end of the summer, if the organizations raise enough funds and find a facility that meets its needs.
“As a collaboration and working together, my big goal is having better resources for our foster parents so they can best care for the kids,” said Dalton. “The better we can take care of our foster parents' needs, the better we can take care of our kids.”
For those interested in donating or learning more about the new Coos Foster Resource Center, email the Coos County Foster Parent Association at ccfpa.president@gmail.com.