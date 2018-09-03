SOUTH COAST — When children enter the foster system, family vacations aren’t often an option.
But Jami Gallagher changed that when she met her very first placement and became a foster parent.
“It was an 11-year-old boy who lived in an Empire motel most of his life and had never seen a wave crash,” she remembered. “That was devastating to me because when I was a child, I went on family vacations, I traveled.”
So when she got to talking with Don Ross, a case worker, about this, he expressed how he always wanted to take some of these kids to Disneyland.
“And that’s what led us to this,” Gallagher said.
She and Ross began Leading Adventures for Fosterkids, a nonprofit organization that covers Coos and Curry counties in taking youth in foster care on trips. But getting it started was not easy, except when it came to donations.
“We came up with the idea at the end of June three years ago and by the beginning of that August we had $10,000 to go on the trip, but working with the state and making it happen with the kids in care was difficult,” Gallagher said.
Ross worked behind the scenes to get the paperwork through, but was sent by his local Department of Human Services office to appeal to the state for approval, which was given.
“As far as we know, there is no other program like this,” Gallagher said. “I’m sure there is one somewhere, but we haven’t heard of it.”
For Gallagher, her objective with the trips they take is to break the cycle of their parents, to show them there is a world outside of Coos County.
“A lot of foster parents aren’t in a position to travel since some have up to 11 kids,” she said. “I had a 13-year-old who lived with me for 18 months who had never seen a city and had no idea what one looked like. She thought Newport was a city.”
Gallagher took her on LAFF’s first trip out to San Francisco, Calif., where after Gallagher took her family and youth in foster care to visit Los Angeles. The entire experience showed the 13-year-old a new world and convinced her to live in the city.
“Without that experience, she would have stayed in Coos County,” Gallagher said. “I want to help these kids because if they get out of this area, they can better their life and be productive rather than follow the cycle their parents are in. These trips change their life drastically.”
The latest trip took 30 kids altogether, with 26 in foster care. The trip, which was taken earlier this month, took the kids and chaperones to a campground near San Francisco, the Jelly Belly Factory, Six Flags, and then to Alcatraz and an A’s baseball game.
“The bus overheated three times, but I never heard one complaint,” said Liz Tarrant, LAFF board member who went on the trip as a chaperone. “It was over 100 in the bus and no one complained, not even about all the smoke. It was an adventure and they had a blast.”
LAFF is always looking for donations for smaller trips throughout the year, and then for the big summer trip which won’t happen again until 2019.
“This last trip was $14,000,” Gallagher said. “It does get expensive.”
Sponsor a Child is the biggest fundraiser that LAFF has, which allows people to donate $100 or sponsor a child at $500.
To donate, visit LAFF’s Facebook page or call Gallagher at 541-404-0757.
“For the last two years, we’ve taken 13- to 17-year-olds,” she said. “But that first year we took young kids who got on the bus every day, stood up and said, ‘This is the best day of my life.’ That did it for me. I would never stop doing this just for that reason.”