CURRY COUNTY — The Curry County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution Wednesday, Feb. 5, declaring the city of Agness a “Medal of Honor Community.”
“Agness is just one of 12 cities or communities to receive the recognition, thanks to the Bend Heroes Foundation, who were successful in getting the legislature to designate the 12 as ‘Medal of Honor Cities/Communities,’ said a press release by the Curry County Board of Commissioners.
An officer in the Civil War, Nathan Huntley Edgerton, who was originally from Ohio, was also named the Medal of Honor recipient at Wednesday’s board meeting. After serving in the war, Edgerton came to Agness where he ran a farm and was later laid to rest at the age of 93.
“He won his prestigious award in 1898. Lieutenant Edgerton was a white infantry officer serving the United States Colored Troops,” said the press release. “In 1864 his regiment was attacked and one Union flag bearer was shot down, then a second, then a third. Edgerton, wounded, lifted the flag up and advanced his regiment until the opponent retreated.”
At the board meeting, the Bend Heroes Foundation, which was also able to have 451 miles of U.S. Highway 20 in Oregon designated the “Oregon Medal of Honor Highway,” presented commissioners with three plaques in honor of the designation which will be displayed at the Cougar Lane Lodge in Agness.
Road signs announcing Agness as a “Medal of Honor Community” will also be created and installed by the County Road Department.
On Memorial Day weekend, a celebration will be held to honor the recognition and memory of Officer Edgerton. Anyone interested in helping organizers with the celebration, contact Board Chairman Christopher Paasch, at 541-247-3213.
For more information about the Bend Heroes Foundation, please contact Dick Tobiason, Chair and Project Manager, at 541-390-9932.