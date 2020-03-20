COOS BAY — Physical offices continue to close as the COVID-19 pandemic rages.
The At Risk Kids Project, which helps provide services to homeless kids, is rolling back its hours to decrease exposure to the virus.
“Due to the governor’s mandate on school closures, we at the ARK Project must continue to limit our hours,” ARK announced in a press release.
Starting March 31, the ARK will be open at 817 South 10 Street in Coos Bay on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by appointment only.
“We are still asking people to contact us through our Facebook page,” the release said, adding that people can also call 541-267-3104 ext. 7115 to set up appointments as well.
ARK is also asking for the public to not bring infants with them into the drop-in center until further notice.
“Donations are still welcomed and may be dropped off at our office,” the release said. “We will not be open during spring break… We will continue to set up appointments for youth and families for the upcoming week.”
Douglas Electric Cooperation
Douglas Electric Co-op is following the example set by Salem Electric, Midstate, Lane, Blachley Lane, and Hood River co-ops to close its lobby doors.
“Our top priority is to maintain the health and safety of our members,” read a sign at their now locked office doors. “Also, we need to ensure that our employees continue providing reliable electricity and other business-critical operations without interruption. Though our lobby will be closed, representatives will still be available by phone or email during regular business hours.”
Online payments can be done through SmartHub at www.dec.coop.
“We know this will be an inconvenience and we certainly don’t like our forced separation from our members, but until this crisis passes it is the safest and healthiest thing to do,” the sign read. “We will resume normal operations as quickly as possible.”
If something comes up that can’t be handled over the phone, call the DEC office at 541-673-6616.
“We will work with you to set up an appointment,” the sign read.
