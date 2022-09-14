After nearly 30 years of loaning money to start and expand Coos County businesses, the non-profit Port of Bandon Economic Development is disbanding. The dissolution allows the organization to sustain economic growth by transferring its assets to the Port of Bandon to help fund the Port’s planned marina upgrade.
Through the years, Port EDF funds have helped launch 43 businesses such as the Face Rock Creamery, Oregon Pacific Seafoods’ expansion, mom and pops such as Mack’s Saw Shop, Outlaw Auto, The Human Bean and Prowler Charters; several restaurants, a beauty salon, and many more throughout the county.
“We are proud of the more than 170 jobs created through our business loan program, and the jobs that were saved,” Donny Goddard, Port EDF board president, said. “We are equally proud now to be able to help the community rejuvenate the Port marina.”
The Port EDF revolving loan fund was initiated by the Port of Bandon Commission in the mid-1990s, making it possible to secure two federal loans from USDA Rural Development totaling $1.5 million. That money was re-loaned to capitalize more than $5 million for local businesses that could not secure traditional commercial financing. The Port will now use the former Port EDF loan income and cash transferred to help redevelop the Bandon boat basin, a project expected to begin construction in about a year.
“We are very grateful for the use of these funds to help re-build the new marina,” Jeff Griffin, Port manager, said. “We thank the Port Commissioners of nearly 30 years ago for creating this opportunity, and the current Port EDF Board for following through with the original intent of continuing the Port’s economic development efforts.”
The Port EDF bylaws intentionally instructed that should it ever disband, its funds would go to the Port of Bandon. Members of the Port Commission with the foresight to initiate the loan fund were Robert Pierce, James Fleck, Ken Messerle, Phyllis Stinnett and Hugh McNeil. Alex Linke, Port manager at the time, championed the idea and saw it through. CCD Business Development provided its expertise to manage the loan portfolio and proved an invaluable partner throughout the life of the Fund.
Initial members of the Port EDF Board were the five Port commissioners above plus Kurt Smith, Martin Stone, and the late Dan Almich and Ted Bowles. Harry Slack and Reg Pullen were appointed a month later. Melody Gillard-Juarez helped secure the loans from the federal government, and has served as the administrative aide to the non-profit since its formation.
The most recent Board is comprised of Goddard, Peter Braun, Reg Pullen, Jill Halliburton, Bryan Ibach, Rick Goche, Wayne Butler, Walt Dodrill, Wade Lester and Kayce Mcgilvery.
