Working together

Those pictured are, from left, Melody Gillard-Juarez, administrative aide; Krisha Rasmussen, CCD Business Development loan servicing specialist; Alex Linke, former Port of Bandon Manager who championed formation of the Port Economic Development Fund; Jill Halliburton, Port EDF Board member; Jeff Griffin, current Port of Bandon Manager; Donny Goddard, Rick Goche and Reg Pullen, Port Commissioners and members of the EDF Board; Peter Braun, EDF Board member; Theresa Haga, CCD Executive Director, and Michele Laird, CCD Business Finance Director. CCD staff administered the Port EDF loan funds and was a lending partner for nearly 30 years.

 Contributed photo

After nearly 30 years of loaning money to start and expand Coos County businesses, the non-profit Port of Bandon Economic Development is disbanding. The dissolution allows the organization to sustain economic growth by transferring its assets to the Port of Bandon to help fund the Port’s planned marina upgrade.

Through the years, Port EDF funds have helped launch 43 businesses such as the Face Rock Creamery, Oregon Pacific Seafoods’ expansion, mom and pops such as Mack’s Saw Shop, Outlaw Auto, The Human Bean and Prowler Charters; several restaurants, a beauty salon, and many more throughout the county.

