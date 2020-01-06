COOS BAY — The annual Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet is set for Saturday, Jan. 25. In addition to acknowledging the officers, board members and committee chairs for the past year, and introducing the members who will serve in those roles for the upcoming year, The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce has a variety of awards and recognitions that truly make it a community celebration.
For one of the main events of the evening, the Chamber needs help. Citizen of the Year is an honor given to a member of the community, who, by consistently giving of their time, energy and resources, has made Oregon’s Bay Area a better place to live.
Additionally, the Business of the Year award is given to a business that has exhibited excellence in products and customer service; contributed time, manpower and resources to community improvement projects; and made significant contributions toward a healthy economy through excellence in employee relationships and training.
Residents are asked to make a nomination for a person or business they think meets the above standards. Nominations are open through Jan. 10 for both of the honors. Call the Chamber, visit the website or stop by the Chamber office on Central Avenue in Coos Bay to get a nomination form.
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit, professional business organization made up of the Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston communities. The Chamber works for a healthy economic climate of good jobs, more customers and efficient government. The Chamber’s strength lies in the number and diversity of its membership. With over 530 members strong representing every aspect of the area’s economy, the Chamber uses their vast collective experiences and energy to make a positive difference in the community.