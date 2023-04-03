More than 5,100 Baylor University students have been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
As a preeminent Christian Research 1 university, Baylor’s mission is to educate students for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community. Students are drawn to the University from all 50 states and more than 100 countries for the Baylor experience that combines Christian mission and academic excellence with a midsize university that maximizes opportunities and competes in Power 5 athletics.
Included in those honored was Ian Nolan or North Bend, a student in the School of Engineering & Computer Science.
