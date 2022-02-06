Douglas County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress want to remind residents that fees for day use parking and annual parking passes at all Douglas County Parks have been terminated.
The commissioners implemented the change in May 2021, after the Douglas County Budget Committee determined that the Parks Department's budget had reached a level of self-sustainment several weeks ahead of the start of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The Douglas County Parks Department reached their self-sustainment budget goal through increased revenues, grant opportunities, productive investments and operational efficiencies.
The day use parking fees were originally implemented on July 1, 2015, as a temporary revenue source to assist the Parks Department in their quest to achieve self-sufficiency after general fund dollars from the county were reduced to zero.
"Commissioner Kress, Commissioner Freeman and I never intended for the day use parking fees to be a permanent solution to the parks departmentís budget," said Commissioner Chris Boice, Parks Department liaison commissioner. "It was always our plan to eliminate the day use parking fees once we had achieved a self-sustaining budget through other resources. Our Parks Department has worked hard to secure grants, develop sought after camping sites, and find ways to decrease operational costs. Through these efforts we are happy to reach a point where we can provide Douglas County residents more opportunities to enjoy our beautiful parks."
The original press release from the board of commissioners regarding the termination of Douglas County Parks' day use parking fees and annual parking passes is available on https://douglascounty-oregon.us.
