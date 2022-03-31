The Coos Bay Fire Department responded to a house fire on Crocker Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay just after 2 p.m. Friday. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front and north side of the house. With initial reports stating there was possibly two houses on fire, Coos Bay Fire Department requested assistance from North Bend Fire Department. Firefighters from both departments worked together to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes of arriving. Charleston Fire District was also requested to assist with searching for additional hot spots throughout the house.
The house was occupied at the time the fire broke out. A working smoke alarm in the house alerted the occupants in time for all three to escape without injury. All three occupants were evaluated by Bay Cities Ambulance on scene. Three pets are unaccounted for at this time, but are believed to have also escaped the fire and smoke.
After an investigation, it was determined that the cause was a fire that was accidentally started on a couch. Extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the home is estimated at $300,000 for repairs and replacement of personal belongings.
This is a good reminder to check smoke alarms and replace if they are more than 10 years old. Coos Bay Fire Department in partnership with the Red Cross offers free smoke alarms to any home in Coos Bay, contact the fire station for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In