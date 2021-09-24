A fire that broke out around midnight Thursday heavily damaged a home and forced the residents to leave, but no one was injured after the North Bend Fire Department was quickly able to control the blaze.
Assistant Chief Brian Waddington said his department was called out around midnight to a home on Ford Lane to a report of a blaze in progress.
When firefighters arrived minutes later, they saw flames coming out of the back of the home and from the roof. Waddington said North Bend called in all their firefighters and asked for assistance from Coos Bay, which also sent an engine and firefighters.
All together, 25 firefighters and three engines responded and were able to knock down the blaze quickly.
“We had a really good knock down in about 30 minutes and it was completely out in about an hour,” Waddington said.
The residents of the home were safely out before firefighters arrived. Waddington said the Red Cross was contacted, and the agency put the family in a hotel overnight.
North Bend firefighters remained on scene all night to mop up hot spots and to maintain the scene before county investigators arrived Friday morning.
Waddington said there was no signs of foul play related to the fire, but it was too early to determine an exact cause.
“We’re just trying to figure it all out,” he said.
Waddington said while the North Bend Fire Department responds to dozens of calls a week, most of the calls are related to medical issues, and actual fires are fairly uncommon. But when they do happen, he said the training firefighters do kicks in.
“Our guys were ready for it, and they did a great job,” Waddington said.
While an estimate of damages was not available Friday morning, Waddington said the home was likely damaged to the point it could not be lived in. The Red Cross will continue to work with the family while repairs are made.
