A fire broke out in a mobile home Wednesday evening, heavily damaging the home.
Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson said the resident was able to escape with her dogs. Some cats in the home were not accounted for, but Anderson said firefighters were still looking through the home.
The fire broke out before 8 p.m. on Bayshore Drive. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was billowing from the home.
Early reports of explosions in the home were not accurate, Anderson said. He said as the fire burned, it made popping noises, but there were no explosions.
The Coos Bay Fire Department responded with two engines and more than a dozen firefighters and were able to put the blaze out quickly.
Anderson said the fire started in the rear of the home, and the resident only figured it our when the smoke alarm went off.
Firefighters were able to stop the blaze quickly, stopping it from spreading into the front of the home, but smoke damage was obvious throughout the structure.
Anderson said no cause of the fire had been determined yet, as firefighters were still inside working to make sure all of the fire was out.
For a complete recap, see the Tuesday edition of The World.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In