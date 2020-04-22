PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority reported no deaths in the state of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. However, 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the state total to 2,059.
Total deaths in Oregon of COVID-19 remain at 78.
The new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (1), Linn (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (24), Washington (10) and Yamhill (1).
To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Note: Test reports were received yesterday but due to a technical issue, negative test results were not able to be processed overnight and are being processed today. The number of negatives is classified as “pending” in today’s data table.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
