No changes in the level of campus security coverage is planned during a re-organization of a management position, according to Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The college is planning to eliminate the campus security director position and replace it with a new management position overseeing risk management, emergency management and security services, according to a statement from Jeff Whitey, vice president of administrative services.
“The more comprehensive emergency management position will oversee campus security and continue to ensure campus security procedures and practices are implemented including 24/7 coverage,” Whitey wrote through a spokesperson. “There will be no impacts to any campus security officer positions and patrol activities.”
The management switch will take effect at the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, Whitey said.
Whitey said the change is part of the college’s increasing focus on risk management and emergency management.
“With this increased focus on risk and emergency management and safety/training, the college is re-organizing a management position to meet the objectives around the protection of students, staff and visitors to the college’s campuses in Coos Bay and Brookings. The new management position will oversee risk management, emergency management and security services.”
The change will terminate the employment of the current director, and the new position will be open to any who apply, Whitey said.
